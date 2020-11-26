Champagne Bottles Market – An Overview

Premiumization is not a new trend, but it has played an important role in shaping the beverage industry. Consumers are nowadays willing to pay more for better quality, uniqueness, and pleasant consuming experience. Rising consumption of premium sparkling champagne across the key economies are expected to trigger market growth its packaging across the forecast period. Champagne bottles are manufactured from glass as believed that glass delivers a genuine taste of beverage and also preserves its quality. A classic bottle of champagne has carrying-capacity of 0.75 liters, whereas, magnum with capacity 1.5 liters making it the perfect size for festive gatherings and parties. Also, for some striking occasions, there are high-capacity champagne bottles, with holding capacity ranging upto 30 liters or 40 standard champagne bottles.

Overall, the global viewpoint for champagne bottles market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75237

Champagne Bottles Market – Dynamics

Increasing penetration premised high-end alcoholic beverages in the emerging economies is anticipated to be a key driver for the growth of the global champagne bottles market. Consumer inclination for consumption of premium sparkling (carbonated) wine is rising due to altering drinking habits, changing lifestyles, and speedy urbanization, particularly in emerging economies. Furthermore, consumption venue such as “drinking in” has displayed a steep growth outpacing “drinking out” owing to myriad factors including competitive retail landscape and others is strengthening the demand for target market. Innovation in designs & patterns for bottle corks are likely to offer added security as well as enhances bottling outlook for champagne packaging.

These factors are expected to trigger demand for global champagne bottles market in coming years.

Champagne Bottles Market – Segmentation

The global champagne bottles market is segmented by champagne bottles size, bottle cork size, and sales channel. The pricing for champagne bottles has being done based on champagne bottles size segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of champagne bottles size, the champagne bottles market is segmented into:

The Quarter (20cl/0.2 Liters)

The Half-bottle, / Fillette (37.5cl)

Standard Bottle / Champenoise (75cl)

Magnum (1.5 liters ie: 2 bottles of Champagne)

Jeroboam (3 liters)

High-capacity Bottles Methuselah (6 liters) Balthazar (12 liters) Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters) Solomon (18 liters) Melchizedek (30 liters ie: 40 bottles of Champagne)



On the basis of bottle cork size, the champagne bottles market is segmented into:

Champagne Bottle with Cork Size 19.5 mm

Champagne Bottle with Cork Size 21.5 mm

Champagne Bottle with Cork Size 22.5 mm

On the basis of sales channel, the champagne bottles market is segmented into:

Online Sales

Offline Sales Breweries Hypermarket Convenience Stores



Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape , ask for a customized report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75237

Champagne Bottles Market – Regional Outlook

Europe is projected to be a significant stakeholder of global champagne bottles market and proposed to witness sturdy growth rate over the forecast period. Countries like Germany, U.K., and France are projected to lead in terms of champagne consumption throughout the forecast period. Also, the market for champagne bottles is estimated to spur impressive growth owing to the countries like France, U.K., Italy, & Spain which accounts for the largest production as well as exports of premium wine & other alcoholic beverages globally. Increasing urbanization, rise in disposable income, and changing lifestyle of consumers, especially in the emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, etc. This has resulted in more people inclining towards off-the-shelf consumption habits where alcohol consumption has essentially doubled in the last two decades. In 2018, Japan has overtaken Germany in export volumes of champagne and hence, champagne packaging bottle have witnessed increasing demand in Japan. Overall, the global champagne bottles market is projected to expand with remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

Champagne Bottles Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global champagne bottles market includes,

Ardagh Group S.A.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Verallia

Nampak Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.

Vidrala SA

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

ACE Glass Containers Ltd.

Piramal Glass Private Limited.

The report for champagne bottles market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for champagne bottles market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report for champagne bottles market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Champagne Bottles Market Reports Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation for champagne bottles market

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments for champagne bottles market

Competitive landscape covering champagne bottles market

Strategies for key players and products offered by champagne bottles manufacturers

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com