Kraft Paper Zipper Bags Market: An Overview

In kraft paper zipper bag packaging, zippers act as an add-on feature. Kraft paper zipper bag is made up of kraft paper. Kraft paper zipper bags are used in various end-use industries such as food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, agricultural & allied sectors, chemical, electrical & electronics, personal care & cosmetics, and other consumer goods such as lawn & garden products for packaging of various end-use products. Increasing versatility across the retail sector is stimulating sales, wherein, the point of differentiation has the maximum impact towards burgeoning demand for kraft paper zipper bags in the market. Zippers are used in various bags formats such as quad seal bags, stand up bags, flat bottom bags, pinch bottom bags, and 3-side seal bags, among others. Among several types of kraft paper zipper bags stand up kraft paper zipper bags are more demanded by the consumers owing to their excellent shelf presence. According to a survey, nearly 60% of the consumers of bags in the United States feel that re-closable packaging attracts more in purchasing decisions. The various advantages associated with kraft paper zipper bags are re-closability, re-usability, and consumer convenience.

Kraft Paper Zipper Bags Market: Dynamics

The food industry primarily drives the global market for kraft paper zipper bags. Kraft paper zipper bags are used in the packaging of a variety of food products such as pet food, tea & coffee, spices, salt, and dry fruits among others. In the past few years, it has been observed that consumers are opting for good-quality packaged food products that are safe & hygienic, aesthetically appealing, comparatively lighter in weight, convenient with a longer shelf-life, which were lacking in conventional packaging. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable packaging solutions that can help food products to retain their natural aroma and color after long shelf-life of preservation. As compared to conventional packaging containers such as jars and cans, kraft paper zipper bags are more compact and also comparatively cost-effective and environment-friendly.

Further, pouch packaging offers the enhanced benefits of space efficiency in both packing and shipping, including reduced transportation costs. Along with these advantages, kraft paper zipper bags being opaque protects the contents from light. Simultaneously, it helps to satisfy the upward trend of consumer concerns for minimizing the waste stream and appealing to their desire to purchase products from companies who demonstrate responsible environmental behavior. The global market for kraft paper zipper bags market is anticipated to have a positive outlook during the forecast period and is expected to grow the above-average growth rate during the forecast period.

More than 80% of U.S. adults find a re-sealable package necessary. Resealability not only saves cost but also helps to eliminate any waste. Flexible packaging manufacturers are innovating by providing multi-align closures which offer convenience to consumers, ease in resealability, and are combining with flexible packaging formats such as kraft paper bags. This combination offer ease in product access with full perimeter resealability for packaging of various products in a vast range of end-use industries. For instance, kraft paper zipper bag can now be used with product categories such as consumer goods for packaging of lawn and garden products, electrical & electronic products, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors that might hamper the growth of the global kraft paper zipper bags market during the forecast period. The availability of alternate packaging solutions such as plastic and metal zipper bags especially used in packaging of food products are manufactured multi-layered to provide enhanced atmosphere barrier protection. In North American region, food packaging constitutes considerable share in the packaging market in comparison to global estimates.

Kraft Paper Zipper Bags Market: Segmentation

The global market for kraft paper zipper bags has been characterized based on product type, capacity, and end-use.

On the basis of product type, the global kraft paper zipper bags market has been segmented as:

Quad seal Pouch

3-Side Seal Pouch

Pinch Bottom Pouch

Standup Pouch

Flat Bottom Pouch

On the basis of capacity, the global kraft paper zipper bags market has been segmented as:

Less than 2 Oz

2 Oz to 5 Oz

5 Oz to 8 Oz

8 Oz to 11 Oz

More than 11 Oz

On the basis of end-use, the global kraft paper zipper bags market has been segmented as:

Food Dry Fruits Tea & Coffee Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery Spices and Salt Pet Food Other Food Products

Agricultural and Allied Industry Seeds Animal Feeds Fertilizers

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Chemicals

Other Consumer Goods (lawn & garden products etc.)

Kraft Paper Zipper Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for kraft paper zipper bags has been divided into seven key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

Kraft Paper Zipper Bags Market: Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the global kraft paper zipper bags market: Mondi plc, SwissPack India, and Duropack Limited among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global kraft paper zipper bags market during the forecast period.

