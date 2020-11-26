The healthcare advertising industry in the United States has evolved significantly since the introduction of the first code of ethics in the late 1840s.

The US healthcare advertising market has been witnessing stable growth over the past few years. This can be accredited to the increasing digital ad spending, popularity of online direct-to-consumer drug advertising, emergence of multichannel marketing and the rising awareness among consumers influenced by technological progress.

The healthcare advertising industry in the United States has evolved significantly since the introduction of the first code of ethics in the late 1840s. This code prohibited any advertising related to healthcare and pharmaceuticals products. However, healthcare ads are now used for spreading awareness about various diseases and health issues as well as the availability of advanced drugs and procedures in the country. As compared to advertising in other industries, healthcare advertising is subjected to regulations issued by the Federal Trade Commission, state consumer protection agencies and other regulatory bodies.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

On the basis of product types, the US healthcare advertising market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals (small molecule drugs), biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and over-the-counter drugs. Amongst these, advertisements in the pharmaceuticals (small molecule drugs) market have witnessed a dramatic increase in the past few years.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the industry include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bayer HealthCare, and Bristol- Myers Squibb.

