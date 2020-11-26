The Saudi Arabia PE pipes market reached a value of USD 1.9 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Polyethylene (PE) is a thermoplastic material produced from the polymerization of ethylene. It is used for the production of films, bottles, geomembranes, pipes, bags, cables, etc. Amongst these, PE pipes are generally manufactured with graded raw materials such as PE 100, PE 63 and PE 80. These pipes are durable, flexible, resistant to biological growth and do not rust or corrode. In addition to this, PE pipes can handle occasional surge events which recur in the water distribution systems. Moreover, PE pipes are light in weight due to which their transportation and handling costs are lower than their counterparts. As a result, these pipes have gained preference over pipes made from other materials, such as steel, copper, iron, concrete and aluminium, across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Trends:

The rapid rise in the demand for cheaper alternatives to steel pipes for the purpose of distributing oil and natural gas is one of the major factors which has been propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market.

There has been a significant increase in the ongoing infrastructural activities which range from the construction of industrial zones and business parks to the renovation in the education, health care and transportation sectors. This has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for PE pipes across Saudi Arabia.

The Government has been promoting the usage of PE pipes across the region as they help in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. This has positively impacted the growth of the market.

PE pipes do not offer resistance against oxidising acids, ketones, and chlorinated hydrocarbons. This is one of the primary factors which has been impeding the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

Alwasail Industrial Company

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Al Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory

IKK Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, and Application.

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into HDPE, MDPE, LDPE and LLDPE. Amongst these, HDPE pipes represent the largest segment as they provide optimum resistance towards cracking, corrosion and high temperatures.

Application Insights:

Currently, PE pipes are used for a variety of applications including water supply, gas supply, sewerage and drainage, mining and slurry lines, and irrigation. In Saudi Arabia, PE pipes are being majorly used for supplying water.

