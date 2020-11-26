Cheshire Media

Geospatial Video Analytics Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2026

The Geospatial Video Analytics Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Geospatial Video Analytics Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Geospatial Video Analytics Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Geospatial Video Analytics Market

The Geospatial Video Analytics Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Satellites
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Others

Key applications:
Environmental Monitoring
Mining & Manufacturing
Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources
Engineering & Construction
Insurance
Agriculture
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
Hexagon AB
Harris Corporation
DigitalGlobe
Environmental Systems Research Institute
Google
Trimble
RMSI
Planet Labs
UrtheCast Corporation

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Geospatial Video Analytics Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Geospatial Video Analytics Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Geospatial Video Analytics Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Geospatial Video Analytics Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

