The Saudi Arabia aquaculture market reached a production volume of 103,141 Tons in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Aquaculture is the method of farming aquatic animals in a tank, floating cage, pond, or any other water body under human supervision. In Saudi Arabia, the aquaculture industry is expanding on account of the 2,600 km long coastline that is suitable for aquaculture development and is home to a wide range of fish and other marine species.

Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market Trends:

The Saudi Arabia aquaculture market is strongly driven by the favorable geographical location and suitable environmental conditions in the Red Sea, coupled with technological advancements in the industry. Besides this, the high consumption of seafood due to the high per-capita disposable incomes, rapidly changing lifestyles, and the growing demand for high-quality protein-rich food is significantly impacting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the Government of Saudi Arabia is also undertaking initiatives to upgrade the infrastructure and encourage industrial sea farming and develop cost-effective techniques for enhancing domestic farm production in the country. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Fish Type

Production

1.1 Freshwater Fishes

1.2 Diadromous Fishes

1.3 Marine Fishes

1.4 Crustaceans

1.5 Others

Consumption

2.1 Pelagic Fish

2.2 Freshwater and Diadromous Fish

2.3 Crustaceans

2.4 Demersal Fish

2.5 Others

Market Breakup by Environment

Marine water

Fresh Water

Brackish Water

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Traditional Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

Some of the major players include National Aquaculture Group (NAQUA), Saudi Fisheris Co. (6050.SR), ASMAK (ASMAK.AB), Jazadco (TADAWUL: 6090), Arabian Shrimp Company, Tabuk Fisheries, etc.

