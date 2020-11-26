According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Display Market is accounted for $13.39 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $37.13 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increase in dependency of navigations systems, high disposal income and rising technological advancements include car connectivity are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of head-up displays may restrain the market growth.

Automotive Display is the chief display of the status that is implemented on the vehicle which consists of a touch screen display device with the features such as driver’s navigation safety with distraction free access, and functions like multimedia for vehicles including engine tire pressure and heat indicators.

By Type, Centre Stack Touch screen registered considerable market share due to increasing demand in infotainment systems. The center stack of an infotainment system can feature a wide range of interactive content, such as navigation, cabin temperature controls and music or entertainment information. Based on geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market growth due low cost of manufacturing, expanding automobile industry and the availability of skilled labor.

Some of the key players in this market include Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., 3M, LG Display Co. Ltd, SmartKem Ltd., Alpine Electronics Inc..

Vehicle types Covered:

• Premium Passenger Cars

• Compact Passenger Cars

• Luxury Passenger Cars

• Mid-sized Passenger Cars

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

Display size Covered:

• 6”-10”

• 3”-5”

• >10”

Products Covered:

• Instrument Cluster Displays

• Head-Up Display

• Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen

• Centre Stack Touchscreen

• Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

• Other Products

Technologies Covered:

• Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (PMOLED)

• Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT LCD)

• Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

• Passive-Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (PMLCD)

• Other Display Vehicle Types

Applications Covered:

• Infotainment

• Navigation

• Telematics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

