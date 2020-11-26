According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nephrostomy Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing incidence of kidney stone and rising incidence of ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and prostate cancer are propelling the market growth. However, alternative measures such as ureteral stenting is hampering the market growth.

Nephrostomy catheter is the most important option for drainage of an obstructed urine collecting system. It is generally inserted under local anesthetic, which works by temporarily diverting urine from place of blockade. Hydronephrosis is the common indication characterized by blockade of one or both the ureters, for which nephrostomy catheters are used.

By Product Type, Guidewires segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to this devices are flexible and have other properties including kink resistance and pushability. Based on geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period due to the availability of highly skilled professionals and the occurrence of well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Nephrostomy Devices Market include Boston Scientific Corporation , Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health Inc., Medi-globe Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Angiodynamics Inc, Cook Medical, Olympus Corporation, Coloplast Group, BD and Medtronic Inc.

Product Types Covered:

• Sheath Dilators

• Nephrostomy Catheters

• Drainage Tubes

• Guidewires

• Other Product Types

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinics

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

