According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is accounted for $565.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,368.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Increasing extensive research and development, growing government advocation towards the breast cancer awareness and rising technological advancement are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and manufacturing cost is hindering the market growth.

The automated breast ultrasound system is mainly considered to obtain ultrasound images with the assist of a broadband transducer which is scanned over the whole breast to capture 3D ultrasound volume data. It provides 3D images and detects cancer in dense breast tissues.

Based on End User, Hospitals segment has significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of ABUS in hospitals due to its improved screening and diagnostic capabilities leading to effective disease management and along with presence of skilled professionals are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of breast cancer cases, increasing presence of breast cancer diagnostic centers, and growing number of product launches are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market include Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Company, CapeRay, SuperSonic Imagine, SonoCine. Inc., Qview Medical, Seno Medical Instruments, Inc., Volpara Solutions and Delphinus Medical Technologies.

Types Covered:

• Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS)

• Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS)

• Other Types

Modality Types Covered:

• Portable

• Standalone

Applications Covered:

• Pre-operative Evaluation

• Screening

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Units

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

