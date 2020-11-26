Cheshire Media

Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Report 2020: Research Findings, Analyst Introduction, Data Source, Methodology till 2026

The Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market

The Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Human growth hormone
Erythropoietin
Monoclonal antibodies
Insulin
Interferon
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
Others

Key applications:
Blood disorders
Oncology diseases
Chronic and autoimmune diseases
Growth hormone deficiencies
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
Novartis (Sandoz)
Synthon Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
LG Life Sciences
Celltrion Biocon
Hospira
Merck Serono (Merck)
Biogen idec
Genentech (Roche)

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

