The Consumer mHealth Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Consumer mHealth Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Consumer mHealth Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Consumer mHealth Market
The Consumer mHealth Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Blood Glucose Meters
Blood Pressure Monitors
Neurological Monitoring Devices
ECG Monitors
Others
Key applications:
Adults
Teenagers
Children
Key players or companies covered are:
Vodafone
Apple
NTT Docomo
Samsung Electronics
AT&T Services
Healthdirect
MQure Health
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Qualcomm
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Consumer mHealth Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Consumer mHealth Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Consumer mHealth Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Consumer mHealth Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
