Optical Modulator Drivers: Introduction

Optical modulator drivers are designed for high speed (100, 200, and 400 Gb/s) linear modulator functions for optical networks

Optical modulator drivers consume low power, have low noise, higher linearity, and convenience of surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly

Multiple manufacturers are engaged in developing new generation of surface mount drivers that provide industry leading signal to noise ratio in a compact package with competitive power dissipation

Optical modulator drivers play an important role in consistently delivering excellent output and stable performance

Optical modulator drivers are used in various applications such as broadband test & measurement equipment, broadband pre-amplifiers, long-haul and metro networking, and datacenters

Rise in Demand for Optical Modulator Drivers for Use in Communication

Optical modulator driver systems are largely used in the communication field to deliver cost-effective broadband communication services to various broadband applications, from FTTx and short range pluggable transceivers to ultra-long-haul transponders for submarine applications

Optical modulator drivers are used for applications covering distances of hundreds of meters up to thousands of kilometers at data rates from 1 Gbps to 400 Gbps

Technological advancement in optical modulator drivers results in achieving maximum signal integrity with minimum power dissipation in the smallest form factor

The advantage of optical modular drivers is that it provides flexibility to the user to select any modulation frequency or even to modulate with non-sinusoidal waveforms, based on requirement of application

Demand for optical modulator drivers for broadband communication is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global optical modulator drivers market during the forecast period

North America to Lead the Optical Modulator Drivers Market

In terms of region, the global optical modulator drivers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global optical modulator drivers market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of optical modulator drivers operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in telecommunication products, which is expected to boost the optical modulator drivers market in the region during the forecast period

The optical modulator drivers market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Optical Modulator Drivers Market

The global optical modulator drivers market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for optical modulator drivers. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.