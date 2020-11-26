Mechanical Control Cables: Introduction

Mechanical control cables are the cables that provide a push-pull or other action to activate components mechanically. They consist of a mechanical cable with attached eyes, forks, studs, handles, and other fittings. Depending on the type of motion employed, mechanical control cables are often referred to as push-pull control cables or pull-pull mechanical control cables.

Mechanical control cables are available for push-pull or pull-pull applications. With push-pull mechanical control cables, compression pushes motion in one direction while tension pulls it in the other direction. Mechanical control cables that use a push-pull action can be used as replacements in hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical control systems.

With pull-pull mechanical control cables, tension applies motion in one direction while spring-actuation returns the control back to its starting point.

Rise in Aircraft and Robots Manufacturing

A gradual increase in the manufacturing of military and defense aircrafts is likely to propel the market for mechanical control cables as these cables are used for aircraft equipment connections

The electronics industry is becoming one of the largest segments of the robotics industry globally. According to the most recent RIA statistics on global robot shipments, the number of robots shipped to the electronics industry grew 22% in 2018.

Since these major machineries require mechanical control cables for different connections, the robotics market is expected to indirectly impact this market and also augment the market.

Compatibility of Cables for Military and Defense Equipment Manufacturing: A Driver

Increasing demand for military land vehicles and for military vessels are key drivers propelling the mechanical control cables market at a rapid rate.

These cables are used by different military and defense equipment manufacturers for modernization and maintenance activities, as they are compatible with various military and defense applications and fulfill the various specifications as well.

Some mechanical control cable regulations are expected to meet the following military specifications: MIL-DTL 83420L, 87161F, 18375H, 87218D, and 83140A among others. Other specifications for mechanical control cables are private specifications such as Boeing material specification (BMS) 7-265, and Douglas material specifications (DMS) 2187 and 2192. Mechanical control cables are designed to meet many more specifications. Some of the specifications to be taken care of while selecting the mechanical control cables are thickness, length, and maximum push-pull loads to beresisted by these cables.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

In terms of region, the global mechanical control cables market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the mechanical control cables market due to the presence of various cable manufacturers in China, Vietnam, India, and some other countries.

North America is a major potential market for mechanical control cables for military and aerospace. North America can be considered a mature market because developments in this region are mostly focused on the advancement of existing infrastructure such as procurement of armored vehicles for the army and navy.