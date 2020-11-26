Airborne SATCOM: Introduction

Airborne Satellite Communications (SATCOM) system is an integrated solution providing a constant and reliable en route and out route transmission of critical real-time information to support any airborne mission

An airborne SATCOM system consists of multiple equipment which includes transmitter, receiver, transceiver, antenna, airborne radio, modems & routers, and other equipment

Airborne SATCOM systems offer global coverage for all frequency bands that includes L-X-, Ku-, and Ka-bands

Airborne SATCOM terminals are lightweight and provide high performance to keep track of tactical communication and organization in the air and on the ground

Airborne SATCOM systems are used for various platforms such as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, business jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), for government & defense and commercial use

Rise in Demand for Airborne SATCOM Systems for Use in Defense

North America to Lead the Airborne SATCOM Market

In terms of region, the global airborne SATCOM market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global airborne SATCOM market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of airborne SATCOM operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players from North America are focusing on technological advancement in telecommunication products which is expected to boost the airborne SATCOM market in the region during the forecast period