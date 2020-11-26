Cheshire Media

Airborne SATCOM Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights 2020-2030

Nov 26, 2020

Airborne SATCOM: Introduction

  • Airborne Satellite Communications (SATCOM) system is an integrated solution providing a constant and reliable en route and out route transmission of critical real-time information to support any airborne mission
  • An airborne SATCOM system consists of multiple equipment which includes transmitter, receiver, transceiver, antenna, airborne radio, modems & routers, and other equipment
  • Airborne SATCOM systems offer global coverage for all frequency bands that includes L-X-, Ku-, and Ka-bands
  • Airborne SATCOM terminals are lightweight and provide high performance to keep track of tactical communication and organization in the air and on the ground
  • Airborne SATCOM systems are used for various platforms such as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, business jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), for government & defense and commercial use

Rise in Demand for Airborne SATCOM Systems for Use in Defense

North America to Lead the Airborne SATCOM Market

  • In terms of region, the global airborne SATCOM market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
  • North America is anticipated to dominate the global airborne SATCOM market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of airborne SATCOM operate in the region
  • Additionally, many well-established players from North America are focusing on technological advancement in telecommunication products which is expected to boost the airborne SATCOM market in the region during the forecast period

