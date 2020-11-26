Cheshire Media

Latest News 2020: Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis

Overview of the worldwide Transportation as a service (TaaS) market:
There is coverage of Transportation as a service (TaaS) market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Transportation as a service (TaaS) Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • Uber
  • Didi
  • Lyft
  • GETT
  • Hailo
  • Addison Lee
  • Ola Cabs
  • Meru Cabs
  • BlaBla Car
  • Mytaxi
  • Grab Taxi
  • Kako Taxi
  • Hailo
  • SideCar
  • Flywheel
  • VIA
  • Curs
  • Ingogo
  • Chaffeur-Prive
  • Lecab
  • Easy
  • Careem
  • ZipCar (Avis Budget Group)
  • .

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Based Android Platform
  • Based iOS Platform

  • On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Below 25 Years
  • 25-40 Years
  • Above 40 Years

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Transportation as a service (TaaS) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Transportation as a service (TaaS) market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

    • Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited Asahi Kasei Corporation.
    • Braun Melsungen AG
    • Bain Medical Equipment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
    • Baxter International Inc.
    • Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd
    • Chengdu OCI Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
    • China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd.
    • FARMASOL Medical Products Ind. and Trd. Co.
    • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
    • Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd
    • Jiangxi SanxinMedtec Co., Ltd.

    Industrial Analysis of Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market:

    Transportation

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market.
    • To classify and forecast global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Transportation as a service (TaaS) forums and alliances related to Transportation as a service (TaaS)

