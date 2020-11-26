Bicycle Tire Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the bicycle tire market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the bicycle tire market include Vittoria, Continental AG, Apollo Vredestein, Challenge Tires, Hutchinson SA, Freedom Bicycle, Michelin, Kenda, SuomiTyres, Panaracer Corporation, Fyxation Bicycle Co., Bridgestone, Trek Bicycle Corporation and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the bicycle tire market is accounted for rise in health conscious population. Hike in obese population resulting into increase in demand for bicycles, which is expected to fuel the market growth. Shifting preference of the population towards active lifestyle through cycling and other physical activities is driving the market growth. Increasing demand for bicycles for recreational and sporting activities such as mountain biking, is further escalating the demand for bicycle tires worldwide. However, hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emission formed through bicycle emission acts as key factor hampering the market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of bicycle tire.

Market Segmentation

The entire bicycle tire market has been sub-categorized into product type, bicycle type, width, size and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Tubeless Tire

Tube Tire

Solid Tire

By Bicycle Type

Mountain

Sports

Road

Others

By Width

18mm – 32mm

32mm – 52mm

Above 52mm

By Size

Up to 12 Inch

12 Inch – 22 Inch

Above 22 Inch

By End-User

Bicycle Tire Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for bicycle tire market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

