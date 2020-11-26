E-Prescribing Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the E-Prescribing market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the E-Prescribing market include EPIC Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Quality Systems Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Digital connectivity has vastly improved every inch of the business. Utility of paper is fading away and is no longer adopted due to available technology. Major driving force regulating is growth is improving patient safety. Medication errors and adverse drug events contribute to approximately 7,000 deaths annually, with an estimated cost for drug-related morbidity and mortality exceeding. E-prescribing is recognised as a promising tool to reduce such recommendation and errors. Another contributing factor is physicians and offices are more familiar with computer technology. However, the market has low penetration in developing countries due to financial consideration, usability complexity, integration issues, and low awareness about its benefits. This is estimated to impede the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of E-Prescribing.

Market Segmentation

The entire E-Prescribing market has been sub-categorized into solution, services, delivery mode, and end user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Solution

Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

By Service

Support

Implementation

Training

Network

Training

Education

By Delivery Mode

Web

Cloud

On-premise

By End User

Hospital

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacy

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for E-Prescribing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

