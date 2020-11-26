Naphthalene Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the naphthalene market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the naphthalene market include Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CarbonTech Group, Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., DEZA a.s., Epsilon Carbon, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gautam Zen International, Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Chemical Corporation, Koppers Inc., Merck KGaA, PCC Rokita SA, Rain Carbon Inc., Tulstar Products Inc., Wuxi Kingchan Bio-medical and Chemical Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Increased investments in the construction and agricultural industries will be the major drivers for the naphthalene market. Rapid urbanisation and its growing demand in the manufacturing plethora of products like paint, rubber, plastic, mothballs and drugs will boost the market growth. Naphthalene is being increasingly used in textile manufacturing hence this industry can further augment market growth. The market is hit by low productivity due to reduced workforce during the COVID – 19 crisis. The use of naphthalene in various industries can lead to toxic gas emissions and this can constrain the growth of this market due to the stringent regulations devised by governments across the globe.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of naphthalene.

Market Segmentation

The entire naphthalene market has been sub-categorized into source and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Source

Coal Tar

Petroleum

By Application

Phthalic Anhydride

Naphthalene Sulfonates

Low-Volatility Solvents

Moth Repellent

Pesticides

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for naphthalene market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

