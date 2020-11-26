The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Product (Plastic Bottles, Caps & Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister Packs, Bags & Pouches, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges), By Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), By Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other pharmaceutical packaging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

With a market size of USD 26.89 billion in 2019, North America is well-poised to dominate this market share in the forthcoming years. The major reasons for the market growth in this region include high healthcare spending and robust health infrastructure along with strong support to medical research in the region. Europe, the second-largest region in this market, will be driven by the escalating demand for pharmaceutical products such as vials and syringes to contain the spread of infectious diseases, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to enjoy lucrative opportunities owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and massive investments in R&D by regional pharmaceutical companies.

