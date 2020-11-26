The global plastic waste management market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Industrial Waste and Municipal Waste), By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene and Others), By Product Type (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Others), By Treatment Method (Collection, Recycling and Disposal {Landfilling & Incineration}) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other plastic waste management market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Players Profiled in the Plastic Waste Management Market Research Report are:

Envac Group (Sweden)

Recology (USA)

Stericycle Inc. (USA)

Remondis AG & Co. Kg (Germany)

Covanta Holdings Corporation (USA)

Biffa PLC (U.K.)

SUEZ Group (France)

TANA Oy (Finland)

ALBA Group (Germany)

Republic Services Inc. (USA)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan)

Clean Harbors Inc. (USA)

Veolia Environment S.A. (France)

Waste Management Inc. (USA)

Proactive Initiatives by Governments to End Plastic Pollution to Boost the Market

Governments worldwide are taking decisive steps to curb the menace of plastic pollution, which is likely to stoke the plastic waste management market growth in the coming years. For example, in June 2019, Canada, with the world’s longest coastline, announced that it will be banning single-use plastic products by 2021. In the US, cities such as San Diego are actively prohibiting the use of Styrofoam, a commonly used plastic in disposable dishes, spoons, and forks. Even in developing economies, the efforts towards removing or minimizing plastic use is gaining momentum. For example, in January 2019, Peru ordered the ban of single-use plastics in protected natural parks and national museums across the country. The success of these initiatives wholly depends on the effective implementation of plastic waste management methods, which augurs well for this market.

Regional Analysis for Plastic Waste Management Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Plastic Waste Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Plastic Waste Management Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Plastic Waste Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

