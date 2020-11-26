E-Invoicing Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the E-Invoicing market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the E-Invoicing market include Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

E-invoicing is a rapidly expanding technology. Accelerating the digitization of business, reporting, inventory, fiscal, trade and the logistical document is driving the growth of the market. The model is predicted to achieve global adoption and is expected to become a dominant worldwide. Rapidly emerging disruptive next-generation technologies lay a strong driver paving the way to substitute old models, solutions, and processes by a completely new digital approach. The private sector was the major driver at early phase but now has been increasingly recognized by the public sector. Some countries are making e-invoicing mandatory for businesses. Adoption of e-invoicing is growing due to its benefits. E-invoicing enables faster payment and improved cash flow keeps better account reconciliation, saves money, fewer disputes and rejected invoices, increased productivity and automation. Moreover, it curbs fraud in trade finance and supply chain financing, which was earlier dependent on manual processes and paper invoices.

Market Segmentation

