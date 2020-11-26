Wheel and Tire Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the wheel & tire market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Wheel & Tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, Kumho Tire Co., Iochpe-Maxion, Superior Industries International, Accuride. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing automotive purchase is steering the growth of the market. Rising income middle-class population in a developing nation is propelling the purchase of automotive. As wheel and tire is an essential component of vehicles and other transportation it will cause an increase in growth of market. Among regions, Asia Pacific will offer the best opportunity for increased sale during the forecast period. Ongoing economic growth and industrialization efforts will increase disposable income levels and boost the share of the population that can own motor vehicles. As a result of ownership, rates will increase and opportunities for associated replacement tire sales will rise. Asia Pacific region will account for around two-thirds of global wheel and tire demand. However, due to the maturity of the vehicle market in developed nations growth prospects will be slower comparatively.

Market Segmentation

The entire Wheel & Tire market has been sub-categorized into tire type, rim size, wheel type, end-use and vehicle type.

By Tire Type

All Season

Touring

Performance

Summer

Highway

All terrain

Others

By Rim Size

13-15

16-18

19-21

>21 inches

By Wheel Type

Steel

Alloy

Carbon Fiber

Others

By End Use

OEM

Aftersale

By Vehicle Type

Bicycle

Passenger Car

LHV

HCV

Construction & Mining

Agricultural

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Wheel & Tire market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

