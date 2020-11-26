Digital Transformation Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the digital transformation market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the digital transformation market include Accenture plc, Apple Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Google Inc., Apple Inc.. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global digital transformation market is estimated to grow by exhibiting double-digit annual growth in the future. The key driving aspect for the digital transformation market is the increased demand for industrial automation, which needs the integration of software/IT with the mechanical systems. The growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector is significantly dependent on the revenues from cloud computing, the Internet of things, big data, artificial intelligence, and AR technologies. However, security and privacy concerns, and integration complexity may slow hold-back the growth of the digital transformation market. And, with the novel coronavirus impacting the global economy, the digital transformation market may witness unprecedented results.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of digital transformation.

Market Segmentation

The entire Digital Transformation market has been sub-categorized into type, deployment, enterprise size and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Solution

Analytics

Cloud Computing

Mobility

Social Media

Others

Service

Professional Services

Implementation & Integration

By Deployment

Hosted

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By End-Use

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for digital transformation market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

