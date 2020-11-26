Spinal Fusion Devices Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2019 to future forecast up to 2026. This report explicit data of various outlooks such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnishes a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the spinal fusion devices market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the spinal fusion devices market include Alphatec Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Other players include Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., X-Spine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global spinal fusion devices market is estimated to grow by exhibiting a single-digit annual growth in the future. A rapidly rising global elderly population is the key factor driving for the growth of this market. The UN estimates that by the year 2050, 16% of the world’s population will be over the age of 65. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to spinal cord injuries. This shows with the increase in the elderly population across the globe, the threat of spinal cord injury rises in succession, thereby boosting the demand for spinal fusion devices. However, the current COVID-19 situation may restrict spending abilities of people across the globe, which is likely to restraint the market demands.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of spinal fusion devices.

Market Segmentation

The entire spinal fusion devices market has been sub-categorized into product and surgery. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Thoracolumbar Devices

Anterior Lumbar Plates

Lumbar Plates

Pedicle Screw

Rods

Hooks

Wires & Cables

Crosslinks

Cervical Fixation Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Hook Fixation Systems

Plates & Screws

Clamps

Wires

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for spinal fusion devices market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

