KD Market Insights has published a report on global Luxury watch market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Luxury watch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Luxury watch market covering market segments by type, demography and distribution channel.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

A luxury watch is an expensive timepiece and has been a symbol of wealth & reputation. These exclusive items are considered to signify the status of the person wearing it.

Market Insights

Rising Disposable Income

The growth of the luxury watch market is strongly depending on a range of factors including the affluent population, international tourism, economic growth, etc. With rising economies of the emerging countries, consumers are becoming stronger in terms of affordability, which is helping the consumers to spend on luxury goods. Due to rising disposable income across the globe, the population is shifting towards luxury goods. Also, the consumers across various regions are purchasing a luxury watch in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are buying such products in order to improve their status and reputation in society, which in turn is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Segmentation Analysis

The global market for luxury watch is segmented by type, demography and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mechanical watch, quartz watch and others, out of which, mechanical watch segment is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2025. Moreover, it was followed by quartz watch segment in terms of market share in 2019. In addition, the mechanical watch segment is further sub-segmented into manual movement and automatic movement.

By demography, the market is divided into men and women, out of which, men segment is anticipated to register a higher revenue share in the global luxury watch market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the women segment is projected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into online stores and offline stores, out of which, online stores segment is believed to attain the highest market share in the overall market over the upcoming years. In addition to this, offline stores segment is further divided into single brand stores, multi brand stores and others, out of which, multi brand stores segment is expected to thrive at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.

This research report studied the Luxury watch market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Luxury watch market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Luxury watch market. The key companies published in the report include among others, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Rolex SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, The Swatch Group, Patek Philippe SA, Audemars Piguet Holding SA, Chopard, Girard- Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, Breitling SA and other major & niche players

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

