KD Market Insights has published a report on global Office Supplies market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Office Supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast by 2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Office Supplies market covering market segments by distribution channel, and product type.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The increasing number of start-ups in the field of office supplies is opening a gateway opportunity for the market to grow in the upcoming years. In addition to this, China, India, United States, Germany, Australia, and other countries are the most attractive countries in the field of office supplies which is indulging many start-up companies to enter into the office supplies market. Further, this factor is likely to impact the growth of the office supplies market over the forecasted period.

Segmentation

With respect to the product, the market is segmented into writing supplies, calendars, planners, organizers, clips & fasteners, tape & adhesives, computer & printer supplies, and others, out of which, computer & printer supplies segment shared approximately 29.9% of the global the office supplies market in 2018.

With respect to the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and offline stores (supermarket & hypermarket, stationery shop & others), out of which, offline stores segment captured lion share of the global market in 2018. According to BPS analysis, online stores segment is likely to witness an increase of +120 BPS during the forecast period. Further, the online office supplies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025.

This research report studied the Office Supplies market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Office Supplies market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Office Supplies market. The key companies published in the report include among others,

Staples, Inc., Office Depot Inc., Tesco PLC, Stanley Bostitch, Faber-Castell, and other major key players.

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

