KD Market Insights has published a report on global Outdoor garden furniture market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Outdoor garden furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Outdoor garden furniture market covering market segments by product type, material, sales channel, price range and end -user.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Outdoor & garden furniture is specifically designed for outdoor usages, like in the garden, balcony, roof, etc. This furniture is made or coated with weather resistant materials. The outdoor & garden furniture range comprises of a number of products such as chair, sofas, table, hammocks, benches, and others.

Market Drivers & Restraints

As the residential & commercial construction activities are rising across the globe especially in emerging economies, the demand for outdoor garden furniture is also getting stronger. Almost every commercial building today has its own garden or lawn areas. The outdoor garden furniture market is expected to witness strong market across the globe as the homeowners across the globe especially in urban areas are strongly obsessed with lawns and gardens. The urban gardeners in urban areas are planning their own garden and lawns in order to build a place near to nature. This rise in the trend for having own lawns and garden is also fostering the demand for commercial outdoor garden furniture around the globe.

Segmentation

By Product

– Chair

– – – Arm chair

– – – Swing Chair

– – – Relax Chair

– – – Others

– Stools

– Bench

– Hammock

– Sofas

– Tables

– Others

By Material

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Wicker

– Rattan

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Furniture Stores

– Brand Outlets

– Online Stores

– Others

By Price Range

– Low Price

– Medium Price

– High Price

By End- User

– Residential

– Commercial

This research report studied the Outdoor garden furniture market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Outdoor garden furniture market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Outdoor garden furniture market. The key companies published in the report include among others,

– IKEA Systems B.V.

– Herman Miller Inc.

– Trex Company, Inc.

– Kimball International, Inc.

– Steelcase Inc.

– Keter Plastic Ltd

– Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited

– Brown Jordan International, Inc.

– Century Furniture LLC

– Agio International Co., Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

