Global Neuroprosthetics Market By Type (Motor Prosthetics, Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants, Cognitive Prosthetics, Visual Prosthetics/Retinal Implants), Technique (Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Sacral Nerve Stimulation), Application (Motor Neuron Disorders, Physiological Disorders, Cognitive Disorders), End User (Hospitals, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global Neuroprosthetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The technical advancement is the main factor to rise in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Neuroprosthetics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuroprosthetics market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet,., Cochlear Ltd, Medtronic, NDI Medical, LLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Nevro Corp, Retina Implant AG, Abbott.,Sonova, SensArs, CorTec GmbH, Neuro Device Group S.A, LivaNova PLC, MED-EL, Second Sight and few among others

Competitive Analysis: Global Neuroprosthetics Market

Global neuroprosthetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuroprosthetics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, CBinsights plublished a list of 21 new startups which are investing in Neuroprosthetics device market. These startups are capturing the market with innovative devices formed for Neuroprosthetics process.

In October 2018, the miniaturized electronic platform has been developed by scientist. The platform will stimulate and records the peripheral nerve fibers on a chip.

Market Definition: Global Neuroprosthetics Market

Neuroprosthetic devices are bio medically engineered devices to be linked to the peripheral or central nervous system to enhance the cognitive, motor or sensory abilities. It detects electrical activity in the motor cortex of the brain. The electrical signals transmitted to series of computer.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders

Rising geriatric population

Increasing awareness among people

Involvement of government support

Demand for cost-effective and technologically advanced implants

Market Restraints

Issues related to reimbursement schemes

High cost of neuroprosthetics devices

High procedure cost

Segmentation: Global Neuroprosthetics Market

By Type

Motor Prosthetics

Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants

Cognitive Prosthetics

Visual Prosthetics/Retinal Implants

By Technique

Deep Brain Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

By Application

Motor Neuron Disorders

Parkinson’s disease

Epilepsy

Physiological Disorders

Auditory Processing Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Kidney Diseases

Cognitive Disorders

Alzheimer’s disease

Severe depression

By End- User

Hospitals

Clinic

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global neuroprosthetics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

