Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kinectrics, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL AS, UL LLC, British Approvals Service for Cables, CESI S.p.A., Intertek Group plc, TÜV Rheinland, DEKRA, TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP, Building Research Establishment Ltd, ALS Limited, Japan Electric Cable Technology Center, Applus+, Eurofins Scientific, North Central Electric Cooperative, Eland Cables Limited, Industrial Tests Inc., CPRI India and RN Electronics Ltd., etc.

Global cable testing and certification was valued at an estimated USD 11.25 billion in 2018, this market value is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 resulting in projected value of USD 17.31 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing adoption of cables and wires that has been a result of rapid urbanization & industrialization.

Market Definition: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market

Cable testing and certification is the process of checking the operations and identifying the faults, if any in the cables and wires. It is done according to set standards as specified by the government of particular countries or according to the international standardizations. This process is conducted through an apparatus and specified vendors of this service. This helps in assuring the consumer of these cables and wires that the manufacturing of these particular products was done according to the utmost standards.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization resulting in high adoption of cables & wires used in electricity generation and transferring

Rise in growth of the electronics and IT industry; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High costing of the entire process of cable testing and certification; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market

By Test Sample Test Routine Test Type Test

By Voltage Type High Voltage Medium Voltage Low Voltage

By End-User Cable Manufacturers Utility Providers



The Cable Testing and Certification market report estimates 2018 – 2026 market development trends for Cable Testing and Certification industry. The report analyses some of the challenges that Cable Testing and Certification industry may have to face during the growth. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Furthermore, Cable Testing and Certification market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Cable Testing and Certification Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Cable Testing and Certification Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Cable Testing and Certification Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Cable Testing and Certification Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Cable Testing and Certification Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Cable Testing and Certification Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cable Testing and Certification Market by Countries

Continued….

