The Global Digital Education Market is growing market share due to bolstering internet users and evolving education practices. The global digital education market expected to spur market value with USD 37.2 billion, with an emerging CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The emerging demand for the worldwide digital education market is growing due to the changing educational practices, increasing internet users, emerging online educational tutorials that are driving the market.

In the era of digital education, human subjectivity has dramatically released. At the same time, users’ needs have also changed, requiring more learning opportunities, more frequent use of resources, and efficient use of mobile terminals and physical resources.

The new digital learning model is different from the traditional learning model. In a digital learning environment, the relationship between learners and teachers is equal. Abundant learning resources enable learners to study independently and communicate with other learners online.

Moreover, the benefits of the digital market, such as the use of digital resources and the design of interactive courseware, improves student learning efficiency. Also, student interest can relieve teachers’ pressure in preparing lessons, have more time to learn and improve themselves, and better feedback teaching. Feedback and use requirements from the frontline can also promote the development of digital textbook products.

End-User overview in the Global Digital Education Market

Based on the end-user, the global digital education market segment into Individual Learners and Academic Institutions, Enterprise and Government Organizations. The individual learners and academic institutions segment estimated to dominate the maximum share of the global digital education market. The individual learners and academic institutions provide various educational content on the apps and different sites, which helps in making individuals accountable for self-learning. Moreover, digital education has created many opportunities for educators by learning and self-educating.

Learning Type overview in the Global Digital Education Market

Based on the learning type, the global digital education market classified into Self-paced and Instructor-led Online Education. The instructor-led online education segment dominated the largest market share in the global digital education market. The market demand for instructor-led online education is due to feasibility and learning, which is not bound with time limit compared with the traditional teaching method. Moreover, instructor-led online training is comparatively cost-effective when hiring an offline tutor for a particular time limit. Also, rise competition in education world instructor-led online education helps in providing one to one teaching with various benefits.

Course Type overview in the Global Digital Education Market

Based on the course type, the global digital education market bifurcated into Science and Technology Courses, Entrepreneurship, and Business Management Courses. The science and technology courses segment capture the largest share in the growing global digital education market. It is mainly due to the technical skills and algorithms used in a computer science course, which requires practical training. With digital education, many IoT companies are providing online training to their workforce to enhance their skill set.

Region overview in the Global Digital Education Market

Based on geography, the global digital education market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the world’s fastest-growing digital education market, accounting for the largest share in the global market. It is mainly due to an evolving education system; huge investment on the digital platform is made by the North American government with collaboration with vendors and institutes to enhance digital education.

Global Digital Education Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miríadax, Jigsaw Academy, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, XuetangX, Federica EU, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, Kadenze and others are key players in the global digital education market.

