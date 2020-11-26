The Global Revenue Assurance market is bolstering market growth due to complex business practices and cyber threats. The Global revenue assurance market will grow with USD 790 million at bolstering CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. With the rising internet usage, sophisticated business practices, rules, and regulation of the government, and maintenance of accounts of leading companies for audit have emerged the market share of the global revenue assurance market.

The revenue assurance provides data security, lower latency, and monitors the overall process and enhance the operational efficiency of the company. It aids in providing accurate services and captures the data and help the company to get rid of revenue leakage.

With the emerging digitization, there is spiked in the revenue of the industries, which raises complexity and further leads to leakage. Therefore, revenue assurance is useful for increasing profits for the company and helps in expanding the business beyond the boundaries

Component overview in the Global Revenue Assurance Market:-

Based on the component, the global revenue assurance market segmented into Software, Services, Planning and Consulting, Implementation and Customization, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services. The services segment has captured the highest market value in the global revenue assurance market in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The revenue assurance services improve the functions and operations of the company by eliminating the revenue leakage functions and provide flexibility and create value for the company.

Deployment Mode overview in the Global Revenue Assurance Market:-

Based on the deployment model, the global revenue assurance market bifurcated to Cloud, on-premise. The cloud segment will dominate the market share of the global revenue assurance market. Cloud provides flexibility, accessibility, and safety to the company that has a capital crunch to invest in expensive hardware. Thus, Cloud helps in keeping and maintain data safe, and revenue assurance has many digital services that help in improving the cash flow of the company.

End-Use overview in the Global Revenue Assurance Market:-

Based on the End-user, the global revenue assurance market categorized into TSPs, Enterprise. The Enterprise segment will capture the largest share in the global revenue assurance market. The revenue operation required in every company for filling the gap between the non-billing and not collection of cash in the business. Even small enterprise needs to keep revenue assurance for creating profits and smooth functions and operations of the company.

Verticals overview in the Global Revenue Assurance Market:-

Based on the verticals, the global revenue assurance market classified into Telecom, Utilities, BFSI, and Hospitality, Others (logistics, aviation, healthcare, eCommerce, and retail). The telecom segment will promote the market growth of the global revenue assurance market. It is mainly due to the complex function and operations that took place in the telecom sector that led to the mandatory use of revenue assurance for better working and elimination of revenue leakage.

Region Overview in the Global Revenue Assurance Market:-

Based on geography, the global revenue assurance market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific expected to hold the largest share of the global revenue assurance market. It owes to integrate the automation in various industries, use of big data, machine learning to incorporate the function, and reduce the chances of human error. Moreover, the rising terror attack, cyber threats are fueling the market share of the global revenue assurance market.

Global Revenue Assurance Market: Competitive Landscape:-

Companies such as Amdocs, Araxxe Inc., Adapt IT, Cartesian, Digital Route, eClerx, HPE Itron, Nokia, Profit Insight, Sagacity Solutions, Sandvine, Sigos, Subex, Synthesis Systems, TCS, Teoco, Transunion, and WeDo and Xintec and others are key players in the global revenue assurance market.

