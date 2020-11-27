Traction Battery Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Traction Battery market for 2020-2025.

The “Traction Battery Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Traction Battery industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are Panasonic

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

LG Chem

BYD

GS Yuasa

Gotion

Inc.

CSICP

Lishen

East Penn Manufacturing

Clarios

Enersys

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Open Lead Acid Battery

Pure Lead Battery

Gel Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

By type, lithium-ion battery is the most commonly used type, with about 65% share in 2018.

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Industrial Vehicles

Recreational Vehicles