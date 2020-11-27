The report titled “Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Writing and Marking Instruments market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Writing and Marking Instruments industry. Growth of the overall Writing and Marking Instruments market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Writing and Marking Instruments Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Writing and Marking Instruments industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Writing and Marking Instruments market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include Pelikan

Schneider

Montblanc

STAEDTLER

Truecolor

Zebra

Disney

SAKURA

Chunghwa

M & G

Macro

Pilot

Lamy

Parker

Deli

Sheaffer

COVRBET

Platinum

Mitsubishi

Hero

Tombow

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Writing and Marking Instruments market is segmented into

Pens (including Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Fountain Pens and Markers/Highlighters)

Pencils/Art Goods (including Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods)

Based on Application Writing and Marking Instruments market is segmented into

Supermarket

Specialty store

Convenience store

Online sales

Others