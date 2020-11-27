The report provides revenue of the global Health Kiosk market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Health Kiosk market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The health kiosk market is expected to witness exponential growth at a staggering CAGR of ~18% through 2019-2026. In 2018, the market recorded sales of ~432 thousand units, reaching a valuation of ~US$ 474 million, and with increasing digitalization in the healthcare industry, the health kiosk market is set to grow 4x by 2026. Portable diagnostic kiosks are gaining immense popularity, as they enhance user experience, allow patients to administer tests on themselves, and send feedback to doctors for early diagnosis and prognosis.

The emergence of Internet-based payment platforms such as Apple Pay and Android Pay are slowly supplementing the debit/credit card culture, and solving the issue of a time-consuming hunt for an ATM in the vicinity. Eventually, the rise of cashless transactions, which are commonly carried out with the use of the Internet, has been laying the foundation for emerging trends in the payment kiosk landscape in the healthcare sector.

The adoption of payment kiosks is increasing in the healthcare sector, accounting for over one-fourth revenue share of the health kiosk market. Accepting payments using biometrics and facial recognition through a hospital kiosk is emerging as a key trend that is likely to drive the growth of the health kiosk market. Furthermore, with the advent of 5G, individuals who are the helm of hospital payment kiosks would be benefited by the efficiency of enhanced speed and faster payments.

The desire to embrace digitization is growing across healthcare organizations, and this will bring about newer efficiencies in payment transactions and record keeping, which will boost the demand for payment health kiosks within the hospital sector. With healthcare organizations focusing on improving customer experience through various means, including 5G-integrated, cashless payment kiosks, it is also enabling them to reduce costs using technology, and improve the productivity and efficiency of their business models.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Health Kiosk market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the Health Kiosk market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Health Kiosk during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Technological advancements contribute to the growth of the health kiosk market by transforming the operations of various types of health kiosks, such as wayfinding kiosks and patient check-in kiosks. Wayfinding health kiosks are a smart strategy and a tech-savvy solution to improve user experience, and allow patients to traverse and navigate incredibly large facilities with ease. Most of these kiosks are user-friendly, interactive, and give patients a feeling of well-being, safety, and security in a stressful environment, such as that of a hospital or a clinic.

Most patients look at healthcare check-ins with a certain degree of ambivalence and wariness. With the advent of technology, it is no longer necessary for them to go through tedious and time-consuming paperwork. Self-serving, patient check-in health kiosks are disrupting traditional modalities, and are emerging as efficient and new-age solution, propelling the health kiosk market in a positive direction.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Health Kiosk market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Health Kiosk report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Health Kiosk market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Health Kiosk market.

Health Kiosk Breakdown Data by Type

Telemedicine Kiosks

Self-service/ Informative Kiosks

Electronic Medical Record Management Kiosks

Other

Health Kiosk Breakdown Data by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Pharma Stores

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Health Kiosk are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Health Kiosk market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Diebold Nixdorf

Fabcon

Olea Kiosks

ZIVELO

NCR Corporation

KIOSK Information System

Meridian Kiosks

Glory

JCM Global

XIPHIAS Group

Regional Insights:

The Health Kiosk market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Health Kiosk report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Health Kiosk market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Health Kiosk Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Health Kiosk Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Telemedicine Kiosks

1.4.3 Self-service/ Informative Kiosks

1.4.4 Electronic Medical Record Management Kiosks

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Health Kiosk Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Laboratories

1.5.5 Pharma Stores

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Health Kiosk Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Health Kiosk Industry

1.6.1.1 Health Kiosk Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Health Kiosk Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Health Kiosk Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Health Kiosk Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Health Kiosk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Health Kiosk Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Health Kiosk Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Health Kiosk Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Health Kiosk Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Health Kiosk Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Health Kiosk Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Health Kiosk Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Health Kiosk Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Health Kiosk Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Health Kiosk Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Health Kiosk Production by Regions

4.1 Global Health Kiosk Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Health Kiosk Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Health Kiosk Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Health Kiosk Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Health Kiosk Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Health Kiosk Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Health Kiosk Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Health Kiosk Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Health Kiosk Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Health Kiosk Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Health Kiosk Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Health Kiosk Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Health Kiosk Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Health Kiosk Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Health Kiosk Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Health Kiosk Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Health Kiosk Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Health Kiosk Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Health Kiosk Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Health Kiosk Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Health Kiosk Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Health Kiosk Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Health Kiosk Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Health Kiosk Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Health Kiosk Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Health Kiosk Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Health Kiosk Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Health Kiosk Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Health Kiosk Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Health Kiosk Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Health Kiosk Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Health Kiosk Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Health Kiosk Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Health Kiosk Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Diebold Nixdorf

8.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf Corporation Information

8.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Diebold Nixdorf Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Diebold Nixdorf Product Description

8.1.5 Diebold Nixdorf Recent Development

8.2 Fabcon

8.2.1 Fabcon Corporation Information

8.2.2 Fabcon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Fabcon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fabcon Product Description

8.2.5 Fabcon Recent Development

8.3 Olea Kiosks

8.3.1 Olea Kiosks Corporation Information

8.3.2 Olea Kiosks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Olea Kiosks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Olea Kiosks Product Description

8.3.5 Olea Kiosks Recent Development

8.4 ZIVELO

8.4.1 ZIVELO Corporation Information

8.4.2 ZIVELO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ZIVELO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ZIVELO Product Description

8.4.5 ZIVELO Recent Development

8.5 NCR Corporation

8.5.1 NCR Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 NCR Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 NCR Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NCR Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development

8.6 KIOSK Information System

8.6.1 KIOSK Information System Corporation Information

8.6.2 KIOSK Information System Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 KIOSK Information System Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 KIOSK Information System Product Description

8.6.5 KIOSK Information System Recent Development

8.7 Meridian Kiosks

8.7.1 Meridian Kiosks Corporation Information

8.7.2 Meridian Kiosks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Meridian Kiosks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Meridian Kiosks Product Description

8.7.5 Meridian Kiosks Recent Development

8.8 Glory

8.8.1 Glory Corporation Information

8.8.2 Glory Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Glory Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Glory Product Description

8.8.5 Glory Recent Development

8.9 JCM Global

8.9.1 JCM Global Corporation Information

8.9.2 JCM Global Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 JCM Global Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 JCM Global Product Description

8.9.5 JCM Global Recent Development

8.10 XIPHIAS Group

8.10.1 XIPHIAS Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 XIPHIAS Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 XIPHIAS Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 XIPHIAS Group Product Description

8.10.5 XIPHIAS Group Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Health Kiosk Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Health Kiosk Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Health Kiosk Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Health Kiosk Sales Channels

11.2.2 Health Kiosk Distributors

11.3 Health Kiosk Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Health Kiosk Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

