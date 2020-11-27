The report provides revenue of the global Automobile Metal Castings market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Automobile Metal Castings market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Automotive metal casting market has witnessed a significant surge, mainly, due to the current hype regarding mobility services, autonomous driving, digitization and electric powertrains dominating the automotive industry. With the boom in automotive production, across the globe the automotive chassis and exterior account for a major share in the development of the automotive metal casting market. Weight reduction in vehicles is another major trend in the market that is expected to boost the demand, with manufacturers opting for lightweight materials to ensure reduction in emission rates. As a result, the use of lightweight materials such as aluminum, magnesium and zinc, has increased in the automotive industry. With major manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry competing at globally, the intensity of competition within the automotive industry has increased. Such intense competition is pushing various manufacturers and suppliers across the supply chain to develop high quality metal casting solutions to acquire greater market share.

Metal casting processes have been practiced for thousands of years. They are widely used for preparing sculptures, especially in bronze, jewelry in precious metals, and weapons and tools. Casting is a process in which a liquid metal is delivered into a mold that contains a hollow shape. The global automotive industry is expanding rapidly. Metal casting is often used for making complex automotive structures and shapes that would be non-feasible to manufacture by other methods. Globalization, digitalization, and increasing competition for are changing the face of the metal casting industry.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Automobile Metal Castings market across the globe.

Manufacturers of automotive metal casting are increasingly focusing on developing metal castings with better durability and longer life. They are introducing newer inventions and the latest technologies in order to save manufacturing costs and improve product quality. Moreover, consumer spending has substantially increased all over the globe, due to a rise in urbanization and availability of new employment opportunities. This is likely to increase spending in the automotive sector. These factors are anticipated to propel the automotive metal casting market. However, rusting of iron and zinc metal castings is expected to be one of the major restraints of the automotive metal casting market. Nevertheless, rise in demand for aluminum metal casting due to its light weight and low cost is expected to offer attractive opportunities to the market in the near future.

A comprehensive estimate on the Automobile Metal Castings market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Automobile Metal Castings during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Automobile Metal Castings market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Automobile Metal Castings report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Automobile Metal Castings market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Automobile Metal Castings market.

Automobile Metal Castings Breakdown Data by Type

Steel Casting

Magnesium Castings

Aluminium Casting

Zinc Casting

Others

Automobile Metal Castings Breakdown Data by Application

Body Structure and Interior System

Chassis System

Powertrain System

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automobile Metal Castings are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Automobile Metal Castings market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Meridian

Georg Fischer

Handtmann

KSM Casting

Ryobi Group

Shiloh Industries

DGS Druckgussysteme AG

Gibbs

SCL

Nemak

Rheinmetall Automotive

Dongfeng Motor Company Limited

Zhaoqing Honda Metal

Changzhou Nonferrous Casting

Jiangsu Zhongyi

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights:

The Automobile Metal Castings market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Automobile Metal Castings report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Automobile Metal Castings market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automobile Metal Castings Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel Casting

1.4.3 Magnesium Castings

1.4.4 Aluminium Casting

1.4.5 Zinc Casting

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Body Structure and Interior System

1.5.3 Chassis System

1.5.4 Powertrain System

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automobile Metal Castings Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automobile Metal Castings Industry

1.6.1.1 Automobile Metal Castings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automobile Metal Castings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automobile Metal Castings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automobile Metal Castings Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automobile Metal Castings Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automobile Metal Castings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automobile Metal Castings Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automobile Metal Castings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automobile Metal Castings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automobile Metal Castings Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automobile Metal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automobile Metal Castings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automobile Metal Castings Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automobile Metal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automobile Metal Castings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automobile Metal Castings Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automobile Metal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automobile Metal Castings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automobile Metal Castings Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automobile Metal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automobile Metal Castings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automobile Metal Castings Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automobile Metal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automobile Metal Castings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automobile Metal Castings Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automobile Metal Castings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automobile Metal Castings Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Metal Castings Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automobile Metal Castings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automobile Metal Castings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automobile Metal Castings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Meridian

8.1.1 Meridian Corporation Information

8.1.2 Meridian Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Meridian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Meridian Product Description

8.1.5 Meridian Recent Development

8.2 Georg Fischer

8.2.1 Georg Fischer Corporation Information

8.2.2 Georg Fischer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Georg Fischer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Georg Fischer Product Description

8.2.5 Georg Fischer Recent Development

8.3 Handtmann

8.3.1 Handtmann Corporation Information

8.3.2 Handtmann Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Handtmann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Handtmann Product Description

8.3.5 Handtmann Recent Development

8.4 KSM Casting

8.4.1 KSM Casting Corporation Information

8.4.2 KSM Casting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 KSM Casting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 KSM Casting Product Description

8.4.5 KSM Casting Recent Development

8.5 Ryobi Group

8.5.1 Ryobi Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ryobi Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Ryobi Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ryobi Group Product Description

8.5.5 Ryobi Group Recent Development

8.6 Shiloh Industries

8.6.1 Shiloh Industries Corporation Information

8.6.2 Shiloh Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Shiloh Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Shiloh Industries Product Description

8.6.5 Shiloh Industries Recent Development

8.7 DGS Druckgussysteme AG

8.7.1 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Corporation Information

8.7.2 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Product Description

8.7.5 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Recent Development

8.8 Gibbs

8.8.1 Gibbs Corporation Information

8.8.2 Gibbs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Gibbs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Gibbs Product Description

8.8.5 Gibbs Recent Development

8.9 SCL

8.9.1 SCL Corporation Information

8.9.2 SCL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 SCL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 SCL Product Description

8.9.5 SCL Recent Development

8.10 Nemak

8.10.1 Nemak Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nemak Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Nemak Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Nemak Product Description

8.10.5 Nemak Recent Development

8.11 Rheinmetall Automotive

8.11.1 Rheinmetall Automotive Corporation Information

8.11.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Product Description

8.11.5 Rheinmetall Automotive Recent Development

8.12 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited

8.12.1 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Corporation Information

8.12.2 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Product Description

8.12.5 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Recent Development

8.13 Zhaoqing Honda Metal

8.13.1 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Product Description

8.13.5 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Recent Development

8.14 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting

8.14.1 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Corporation Information

8.14.2 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Product Description

8.14.5 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Recent Development

8.15 Jiangsu Zhongyi

8.15.1 Jiangsu Zhongyi Corporation Information

8.15.2 Jiangsu Zhongyi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Jiangsu Zhongyi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Jiangsu Zhongyi Product Description

8.15.5 Jiangsu Zhongyi Recent Development

10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automobile Metal Castings Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automobile Metal Castings Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automobile Metal Castings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automobile Metal Castings Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automobile Metal Castings Distributors

11.3 Automobile Metal Castings Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automobile Metal Castings Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

