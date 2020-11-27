The report provides revenue of the global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Diesel particulate filter captures the particle emissions using a mixture of filtration mechanisms including inertial deposition, diffusional deposition, or flow-line interception. The collected impurities and particulates are removed from filter through thermal regeneration. These diesel filters are efficient in controlling the solid particulate emissions. Increase in the demand for automotive among the users is boosting the diesel particulate filter market and also with the rise in concern for emission standards regulated by government bodies is responsible to accelerate the growth of Diesel particulate filter market.

In general, diesel engine exhibits better fuel economy over gasoline engine and helps in reducing CO2 emission. The technology to further reduce NOx and particulate matter in diesel engine exhaust needs to be improved in order to meet the stringent emission norms to control vehicular exhaust. A conventional Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, comprising Diesel DPF (DOC), a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), and urea-SCR catalyst. Implementation of stringent emission regulations has resulted in the development of SCR system with larger volume. This, in turn, has increased the cost. In order to overcome this, an SCR catalyst coated on DPF has been proposed. An SCR/DPF system has lower volume and cost compared to the conventional SCR system. This technology upgrade techniques undertaken by major OEMs, auto manufacturers, and related suppliers is a key factor driving the DPF market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Increasing Demands For Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market

Demand for commercial vehicles is increasing at 2.66% during the forecast period globally due to rapid industrialization. The growth is significantly observed in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are one of the top countries which are under rapid transformation in terms of industrialization, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. Commercial vehicles run mostly on diesel and with the introduction of stringent emission norms for commercial and heavy-duty engines, the need for meeting these mandates is increased. These mandates are driving the growth of this market.

Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market.

Segment by Type

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

Segment by Application

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration, Denso, IBIDEN, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, DowDuPont, Weifu, Donaldso, SPMC, MANN+HUMMEL, EEC, NGK Insulators, Eberspacher, HUSS, Hug Engineering, Dinex, ESW Group, Eminox, Bosal, HJS Emission Technology, Pirelli, Huangdi, Sinocat Enviromental Technology, etc.

Regional Insights:

The Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

