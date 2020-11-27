The bone densitometers market though highly mature in developed countries of the U.S. and Europe, is expected to witness impressive growth in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. Consequently, there is an increasing interest in bone density measurement.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall bone densitometers market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for technology for global as well as Asia Pacific has also been provided. The report also comprises reimbursement scenario in Japan, and China.

Of late, the global bone densitometers market has been registering a phenomenal increase in its size and valuation. The significant rise in the pool of patients suffering from arthritis and vitamin D deficiency, supported by the surge in the geriatric population across the world, have influenced this market substantially. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women is also contributing considerably to the growth of this market.

Moreover, the growing preference for cost containment measures, advent of portable devices, and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding early diagnosis of diseases are likely to boost the worldwide market for bone densitometers in the years to come. The technological advancements in bone densitometers and the increasing availability and recognition of these devices in emerging economies, such as China, Brazil, Japan, and India, are anticipated to create a promising growth opportunity for market players in the near future. In 2015, the global market for bone densitometers stood at US$0.84 bn. Analysts predict that this market will expand at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2016 and 2024 and touch US$1.11 bn by the end of 2024.

Similarly, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to experience a considerable rise in its bone densitometers market in the years to come. Japan has emerged as the leading domestic market for bone densitometers in Asia Pacific, owing to owing to the easy availability of DEXA machines. Developing Asian economies, such as China and India, are projected to offer lucrative growth prospects to players over the next few years, thanks to the improving health care infrastructure, rising private and public investments in life sciences research, and the advancements in diagnostic technologies.

Key Players of Bone Densitometers Market Report:

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global bone densitometers market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (estimated) has been discussed. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global bone densitometers market such as GE Healthcare, Hologics, Inc., Osteosys Co. Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, Swissray International, Inc., Osteometer Meditech Inc., Beammed, Hitachi, Ltd., Medonica Co. Ltd., and Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

