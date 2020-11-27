TMR’s report on the Global Nurse Call System Market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the Global Nurse Call System Market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Global Nurse Call System Market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the Global Nurse Call System Market.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global nurse call system Market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, Increasing need for efficient and responsive health care communication, Increasing budget allocation for health care of elderly population, Rise in number of people suffering from various disabilities, Reduced redundant nursing activities, Aging population and Nursing shortage are the factors projected to drive the global nurse call system Market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global nurse call system market was valued at US$ 1.27 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027

The nurse calling system is an innovative and highly useful product that gives dependable service to the patients. Nurse calling system ensures guarantee of service to all patients in the ward. In addition to that, the wireless and wired models both ease product installation in hospitals, which is prophesized to influence growth of the global nurse call systems market over the timeline of forecast.

There are several factors that contribute to the growth of the global nurse call systems market. The rising need for integrated and diversified platforms with a growing preference for mobility equipment is likely to drive the demand for nurse call systems. Changing scenario of reimbursement is estimated to trigger market growth as well.

Key Players of Nurse Call Systems Market Report:

The global nurse call system market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global nurse call system market are: Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc. (Ackermann) among others

