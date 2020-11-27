The report offers a distinctive evaluation of the global medical specialty bags market, taking into account its growth factors, restraints, and potential business prospects.

Medical specialty bags are frequently utilized for surgical procedures, including urinary surgical methods and laparoscopic surgical systems. With a rising number of surgeries being conducted around the world on account of growing instances of infections and chronic ailments, the market for medical specialty bags is expected to see a steady uptick in demand in the next couple of years. Consistently manufactured remuneration arrangements, simple accessibility of items and cost adequacy make the product reasonable, lucrative and adaptable for consumers.

Global Medical Specialty Bags Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global medical specialty bags market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2025, for the market to reach a valuation of US$9,833.9 mn by the end of 2025 from US$6,323.1 mn in 2016.

The report examines the global medical specialty bags market across the geographical segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America led amongst all regional segments in 2016, and the region is expected to hold on to its lead position between 2017 and 2025. The North America medical specialty bags is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2017 and 2025. A well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies are the leading factors contributing to the growth of this regional market.

The medical services industry has been seeing a shift from hospital care to home care services over the course of the past one decade. It is evaluated that the worldwide social insurance use is probably going to exceed $5 trillion every year, which is unsustainable. This is expected to push the demand for medical specialty bags from the home care segment in the coming years.

Key Players of Medical Specialty Bags Report:

Key players operating in the global medical specialty bags market are Hollister Incorporated, Macopharma, Smiths Medica, Coloplast A/S, Nolato AB, Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc., ConvaTec Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Medline Industries Inc.

