The report titled Global Magnet Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnet Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnet Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnet Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnet Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnet Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnet Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnet Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnet Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnet Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnet Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnet Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi Metals Group, TDK, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, DMEGC Magnetics, JPMF, Ningbo Yunsheng, AT&M, Shin-Etsu, Zhenghai Magnetic Material, Innuovo, VAC, Arnold Magnetic, Galaxy Magnets, TDG, JL MAG

Market Segmentation by Product: Permanent Magnetic Materials

Soft Magnetic Materials



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive & Aerospace

Energy & Power

Industrial Equipment

Consumer Electronics&Home Appliance

Scientific & Medical

Others



The Magnet Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnet Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnet Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnet Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnet Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnet Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnet Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnet Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Magnet Materials Market Overview

1.1 Magnet Materials Product Overview

1.2 Magnet Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Permanent Magnetic Materials

1.2.2 Soft Magnetic Materials

1.3 Global Magnet Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Magnet Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Magnet Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Magnet Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Magnet Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Magnet Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Magnet Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Magnet Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Magnet Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Magnet Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Magnet Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Magnet Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Magnet Materials Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Magnet Materials Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Magnet Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Magnet Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Magnet Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Magnet Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Magnet Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Magnet Materials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Magnet Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Magnet Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Magnet Materials by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Magnet Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Magnet Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Magnet Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Magnet Materials by Application

4.1 Magnet Materials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive & Aerospace

4.1.2 Energy & Power

4.1.3 Industrial Equipment

4.1.4 Consumer Electronics&Home Appliance

4.1.5 Scientific & Medical

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Magnet Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Magnet Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Magnet Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Magnet Materials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Magnet Materials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Magnet Materials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Magnet Materials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials by Application

5 North America Magnet Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Magnet Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Magnet Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnet Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnet Materials Business

10.1 Hitachi Metals Group

10.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Developments

10.2 TDK

10.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.2.2 TDK Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 TDK Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hitachi Metals Group Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 TDK Recent Developments

10.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

10.3.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Developments

10.4 DMEGC Magnetics

10.4.1 DMEGC Magnetics Corporation Information

10.4.2 DMEGC Magnetics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 DMEGC Magnetics Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DMEGC Magnetics Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 DMEGC Magnetics Recent Developments

10.5 JPMF

10.5.1 JPMF Corporation Information

10.5.2 JPMF Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 JPMF Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 JPMF Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 JPMF Recent Developments

10.6 Ningbo Yunsheng

10.6.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Developments

10.7 AT&M

10.7.1 AT&M Corporation Information

10.7.2 AT&M Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 AT&M Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AT&M Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 AT&M Recent Developments

10.8 Shin-Etsu

10.8.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Shin-Etsu Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Shin-Etsu Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Developments

10.9 Zhenghai Magnetic Material

10.9.1 Zhenghai Magnetic Material Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zhenghai Magnetic Material Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Zhenghai Magnetic Material Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zhenghai Magnetic Material Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Zhenghai Magnetic Material Recent Developments

10.10 Innuovo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Magnet Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Innuovo Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Innuovo Recent Developments

10.11 VAC

10.11.1 VAC Corporation Information

10.11.2 VAC Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 VAC Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 VAC Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 VAC Recent Developments

10.12 Arnold Magnetic

10.12.1 Arnold Magnetic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Arnold Magnetic Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Arnold Magnetic Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Arnold Magnetic Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 Arnold Magnetic Recent Developments

10.13 Galaxy Magnets

10.13.1 Galaxy Magnets Corporation Information

10.13.2 Galaxy Magnets Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Galaxy Magnets Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Galaxy Magnets Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.13.5 Galaxy Magnets Recent Developments

10.14 TDG

10.14.1 TDG Corporation Information

10.14.2 TDG Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 TDG Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TDG Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.14.5 TDG Recent Developments

10.15 JL MAG

10.15.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

10.15.2 JL MAG Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 JL MAG Magnet Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 JL MAG Magnet Materials Products Offered

10.15.5 JL MAG Recent Developments

11 Magnet Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Magnet Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Magnet Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Magnet Materials Industry Trends

11.4.2 Magnet Materials Market Drivers

11.4.3 Magnet Materials Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

