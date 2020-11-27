Global Medical Cleaner Market highlighting various segments of the Medical Cleaner Report, market dynamics, market risk factors, market opportunities and challenges. Every segment’s prime end-use applications and the geographical distribution of the global market are also discussed at extend in this report.

The report provides revenue of the global Cannabis Concentrate market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Cannabis Concentrate market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Cannabis Concentrate market across the globe.

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

A comprehensive estimate on the Cannabis Concentrate market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Cannabis Concentrate during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Cannabis Concentrate market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Cannabis Concentrate report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Cannabis Concentrate market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Cannabis Concentrate market.

Cannabis Concentrate Breakdown Data by Type

Hashish

Cannabis Budder

Cannabis Oil

Other

Cannabis Concentrate Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Recreational

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cannabis Concentrate are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Cannabis Concentrate market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Tikun Olam

Cannabis Science

Aphria

Maricann Group

Tilray

VIVO Cannabis

Medical Marijuana

STENOCARE

Cronos Group

Terra Tech

MedMen

Regional Insights:

The Cannabis Concentrate market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Cannabis Concentrate report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Cannabis Concentrate market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact : Our team has been closely monitoring the current developments to identify the potential impact of COVID-19 on stakeholders and business processes across the value chain of industries. A special section about COVID-19 will be covered with the report to help organization in defining sustainable strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Concentrate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cannabis Concentrate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hashish

1.4.3 Cannabis Budder

1.4.4 Cannabis Oil

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Recreational

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cannabis Concentrate Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Concentrate Industry

1.6.1.1 Cannabis Concentrate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cannabis Concentrate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cannabis Concentrate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Cannabis Concentrate Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cannabis Concentrate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cannabis Concentrate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Concentrate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cannabis Concentrate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cannabis Concentrate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cannabis Concentrate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis Concentrate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Concentrate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cannabis Concentrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cannabis Concentrate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cannabis Concentrate Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis Concentrate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Concentrate by Country

6.1.1 North America Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Concentrate by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Concentrate by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Concentrate by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Concentrate Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Concentrate Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Concentrate Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

11.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Aurora Cannabis

11.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Corporation Information

11.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Recent Development

11.3 Tikun Olam

11.3.1 Tikun Olam Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tikun Olam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Tikun Olam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tikun Olam Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.3.5 Tikun Olam Recent Development

11.4 Cannabis Science

11.4.1 Cannabis Science Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cannabis Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Cannabis Science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Cannabis Science Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.4.5 Cannabis Science Recent Development

11.5 Aphria

11.5.1 Aphria Corporation Information

11.5.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Aphria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Aphria Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.5.5 Aphria Recent Development

11.6 Maricann Group

11.6.1 Maricann Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Maricann Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Maricann Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Maricann Group Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.6.5 Maricann Group Recent Development

11.7 Tilray

11.7.1 Tilray Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tilray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Tilray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tilray Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.7.5 Tilray Recent Development

11.8 VIVO Cannabis

11.8.1 VIVO Cannabis Corporation Information

11.8.2 VIVO Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 VIVO Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 VIVO Cannabis Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.8.5 VIVO Cannabis Recent Development

11.9 Medical Marijuana

11.9.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information

11.9.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Medical Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.9.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Development

11.10 STENOCARE

11.10.1 STENOCARE Corporation Information

11.10.2 STENOCARE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 STENOCARE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 STENOCARE Cannabis Concentrate Products Offered

11.10.5 STENOCARE Recent Development

11.12 Terra Tech

11.12.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information

11.12.2 Terra Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Terra Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Terra Tech Products Offered

11.12.5 Terra Tech Recent Development

11.13 MedMen

11.13.1 MedMen Corporation Information

11.13.2 MedMen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 MedMen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 MedMen Products Offered

11.13.5 MedMen Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Cannabis Concentrate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Concentrate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Concentrate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Concentrate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Concentrate Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cannabis Concentrate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

