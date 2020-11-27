“
The report titled Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Standard Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Standard Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Standard Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Würth, PCC, ITW, Alcoa, Araymond, Aoyama Seisakusho, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Gruppo, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), KAMAX, Agrati Group, Bossard, Meidoh, Gem-Year, NAFCO, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners, TriMas, Simmonds Marshall
Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Industrial Standard Fastener
Cooper Industrial Standard Fastener
Aluminum Industrial Standard Fastener
Other Material
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
MRO
Others
The Industrial Standard Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Standard Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Standard Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Standard Fastener market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Standard Fastener industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Standard Fastener market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Standard Fastener market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Standard Fastener market?
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Standard Fastener Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Standard Fastener Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Standard Fastener Market Segment by Material
1.2.1 Steel Industrial Standard Fastener
1.2.2 Cooper Industrial Standard Fastener
1.2.3 Aluminum Industrial Standard Fastener
1.2.4 Other Material
1.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size Overview by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size Forecast by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Standard Fastener Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Standard Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Standard Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Standard Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Standard Fastener Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Standard Fastener Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Standard Fastener as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Standard Fastener Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Standard Fastener Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Industrial Standard Fastener by Application
4.1 Industrial Standard Fastener Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Electric & Electronics
4.1.3 Machinery Industry
4.1.4 Construction Industry
4.1.5 MRO
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Industrial Standard Fastener Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Industrial Standard Fastener by Application
4.5.2 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener by Application
5 North America Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Standard Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Standard Fastener Business
10.1 Würth
10.1.1 Würth Corporation Information
10.1.2 Würth Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Würth Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Würth Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.1.5 Würth Recent Developments
10.2 PCC
10.2.1 PCC Corporation Information
10.2.2 PCC Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 PCC Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Würth Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.2.5 PCC Recent Developments
10.3 ITW
10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.3.2 ITW Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 ITW Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ITW Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.3.5 ITW Recent Developments
10.4 Alcoa
10.4.1 Alcoa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Alcoa Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Alcoa Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.4.5 Alcoa Recent Developments
10.5 Araymond
10.5.1 Araymond Corporation Information
10.5.2 Araymond Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Araymond Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Araymond Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.5.5 Araymond Recent Developments
10.6 Aoyama Seisakusho
10.6.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information
10.6.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.6.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Developments
10.7 LISI
10.7.1 LISI Corporation Information
10.7.2 LISI Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 LISI Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 LISI Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.7.5 LISI Recent Developments
10.8 STANLEY
10.8.1 STANLEY Corporation Information
10.8.2 STANLEY Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 STANLEY Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 STANLEY Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.8.5 STANLEY Recent Developments
10.9 Fontana Gruppo
10.9.1 Fontana Gruppo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fontana Gruppo Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Fontana Gruppo Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Fontana Gruppo Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.9.5 Fontana Gruppo Recent Developments
10.10 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Standard Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Developments
10.11 KAMAX
10.11.1 KAMAX Corporation Information
10.11.2 KAMAX Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 KAMAX Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 KAMAX Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.11.5 KAMAX Recent Developments
10.12 Agrati Group
10.12.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Agrati Group Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Agrati Group Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Agrati Group Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.12.5 Agrati Group Recent Developments
10.13 Bossard
10.13.1 Bossard Corporation Information
10.13.2 Bossard Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Bossard Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Bossard Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.13.5 Bossard Recent Developments
10.14 Meidoh
10.14.1 Meidoh Corporation Information
10.14.2 Meidoh Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Meidoh Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Meidoh Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.14.5 Meidoh Recent Developments
10.15 Gem-Year
10.15.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information
10.15.2 Gem-Year Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Gem-Year Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Gem-Year Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.15.5 Gem-Year Recent Developments
10.16 NAFCO
10.16.1 NAFCO Corporation Information
10.16.2 NAFCO Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 NAFCO Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 NAFCO Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.16.5 NAFCO Recent Developments
10.17 Bulten
10.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information
10.17.2 Bulten Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Bulten Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Bulten Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.17.5 Bulten Recent Developments
10.18 Boltun
10.18.1 Boltun Corporation Information
10.18.2 Boltun Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Boltun Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Boltun Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.18.5 Boltun Recent Developments
10.19 TR Fastening
10.19.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information
10.19.2 TR Fastening Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 TR Fastening Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 TR Fastening Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.19.5 TR Fastening Recent Developments
10.20 Sundram Fasteners
10.20.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sundram Fasteners Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Sundram Fasteners Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Sundram Fasteners Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.20.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Developments
10.21 TriMas
10.21.1 TriMas Corporation Information
10.21.2 TriMas Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 TriMas Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 TriMas Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.21.5 TriMas Recent Developments
10.22 Simmonds Marshall
10.22.1 Simmonds Marshall Corporation Information
10.22.2 Simmonds Marshall Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 Simmonds Marshall Industrial Standard Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Simmonds Marshall Industrial Standard Fastener Products Offered
10.22.5 Simmonds Marshall Recent Developments
11 Industrial Standard Fastener Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Standard Fastener Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Standard Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industrial Standard Fastener Industry Trends
11.4.2 Industrial Standard Fastener Market Drivers
11.4.3 Industrial Standard Fastener Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
