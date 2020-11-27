The global Automotive Half Shaft market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of XX% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

The automotive industry, over the past decade, has witnessed growth as well as several plateauing phases due to a host of factors. While the sales of automobiles continue to fluctuate worldwide, the automotive sector is gradually adapting to the new regulatory landscape and industry requirements. In the wake of mounting environmental concerns, OEMs and other players involved in the automotive sector are increasingly investing resources toward the development of environment-friendly automotive concepts, production of lightweight components made from new materials, and product design to stand-out from other competitors in the current automotive half shaft market landscape.

In addition, as driver safety and driving experience quotient continues to influence the purchasing trends across the global automotive sector, market players are aligning their operations with evolving consumer preferences.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Automotive Half Shaft market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Automotive Half Shaft market growth.

The global Automotive Half Shaft market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

Advanced Composite Products & Technology Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Bailey Morris Limited

D & F PROPSHAFTS

Dana Limited

GKN Plc.

HYUNDAI WIA CORP.

IFA Group

JTEKT Corporation

Neapco

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

Wilson Drive Shaft

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Carbon fiber is a highly advanced material used to manufacture half shafts; however, the demand for carbon fiber half shafts is increasing significantly due to their considerably higher strength and lightweight.

Based on vehicle, the utility vehicles segment held a leading share of the global automotive half shaft market, owing to their high production coupled with higher penetration of four-wheel drive technology in the segment

Utility vehicles and light duty vehicles are key trending vehicles, primarily in Asia Pacific and North America. Consequently, segments are likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment held a major share of automotive half shaft market in 2019. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Automotive half shafts possess significantly high lifespan and come with a warranty of 100,000 miles, which remains the same throughout the lifespan of the vehicle. Boots at the end are highly susceptible to deterioration and hence, they can be replaced; however, service providers recommend replacing the entire shaft instead of just replacing the boot.

Based on drivetrain, production of ICE vehicles is significantly high, and they consumed more than 95% of half shafts in 2019; however, rising stringency of emission norms and adoption of NEVs (new energy vehicles) across the globe are likely to drive the demand for half shaft at significantly higher pace for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are the new face of the automotive industry, and a rise in the demand for electric vehicles is boosting the half shaft market; however, the development of hub motor may hinder the automotive half shaft market

Key manufacturers of the industry are focused on the development of improved drivetrain for electric vehicles

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

