The global Truck-as-a-Service market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of XX% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

Though COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have been rising in America, new-car and truck dealers have always been resilient in adverse situations such as recession, drastic fuel prices, and interest rate fluctuations. In such a scenario, digital retailing is gaining recognition, as truck dealers strive to meet customer demand. Digital retailing has provided clients with the flexibility to procure accurate trade appraisals and obtain bank approvals with precise payment information. This has eliminated the need to have in-person interaction with a dealership employees, which has become crucial, especially during the pandemic.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is playing a crucial role in making predictions about supply and demand in the truck-as-a-service market. Several startups are exploring business opportunities in this innovative business model. This is explains why the market is predicted to grow at an explosive CAGR of ~26% during the assessment period. Centralizing procedures and processes with the help of an appropriate ecosystem has helped to increase the operational efficiency of truck drivers and shippers.

With the help of truck-as-a-service platforms, truck drivers and carriers can optimize their time by gaining access to channels to find shipping demand. As such, the revenue of digital freight brokerage is anticipated to be the highest in the truck-as-a-service market among all service types. Digital freight brokers are using their own truck equipment pools to accelerate the movement of cargo.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Truck-as-a-Service market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Truck-as-a-Service market growth.

The global Truck-as-a-Service market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Based on service type, the telematics segment dominated the global truck-as-a-service market due to rise in penetration of advanced technologies in transportation service. Telematics services, including roadside assistance, traffic information, and smart routing are likely to be integrated by fleet owners in order enhance safety. Rise in demand for optimizing operational activities and real-time connectivity is projected to boost the telematics services segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the FMCG segment dominated the market, owing to an increase in transportation of consumer goods across the globe. An extension of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to drive FMCG transportation services, which in turn is projected to boost the truck-as-a-service market.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027

