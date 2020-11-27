The Digital Therapeutics is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Digital therapeutic is considered as a digitized health solution, which utilizes the digital & online health technologies for treatment of various medical and psychological conditions. The digital therapeutics is a type of applications which helps the individuals, patients and physicians to track health data by modifying the behavior of the patient as well as offer remote monitoring to advance long-term health problems of the individual. The Digital Therapeutics market is mainly driven owing to rise in adoption of smartphone & tablets coupled with healthcare applications, surge in need to monitor healthcare costs and enhancement in incidences of chronic diseases in both the male and female population considering the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global Digital Therapeutics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
Proteus Digital Health. Inc
Omada Health, Inc
Welldoc, Inc
Livongo Health
Mango Health Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Diabetes
Obesity
Cardio vascular diseases
Central Nervous System Disease
Respiratory Disease
Others
By Product:
Software
Devices
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Digital Therapeutics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
