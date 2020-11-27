The global Four-wheel Drive Tractor market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of 11% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

The four-wheel-drive tractor market has witnessed waves of innovations over the past couple of decades and is expected to evolve at a much faster pace in the forthcoming decade. Technological advancements, growing emphasis on improving the functional capabilities of the tractor, focus on maximizing driver safety, and the booming agricultural sector, particularly in developing regions, including Asia Pacific, are some of the major factors that are likely to fast track the growth of the global four-wheel drive tractor market during the assessment period. Manufacturers operating in the current four-wheel drive tractor market landscape are increasingly focusing on tractor design and integrating advanced features to gain competitive edge.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Four-wheel Drive Tractor market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Four-wheel Drive Tractor market growth.

The global Four-wheel Drive Tractor market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGaA GmbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Komatsu Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A.

YANMAR CO., LTD.

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Based on power output, consumer preference toward tractors with power output ranging from 40 HP to 100 HP, led the segment to account for a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue. Tractors in this segment are cost-effective and can deliver enough power output to perform a wide range of agricultural and forest applications. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the 40 HP to 100 HP segment during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion, the diesel segment dominated the market, as the production of diesel engine tractors is higher as compared to that of electric and hybrid tractors. However, a rise in preference toward electric tractors is anticipated to boost the market electric segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

