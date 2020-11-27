The global Automotive Speaker market garnered revenue around USD XX Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD XX Billion in 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate of XX% throughout the estimate period from 2020 to 2027.

The automotive sector has witnessed noteworthy developments over the past couple of decades. While the regulatory landscape continues to drive innovations in terms of engine design, performance, and other technical parameters, the other facets of the automotive sector, including in-car entertainment have also experienced major improvements, particularly in the last decade. Vehicle entertainment has garnered considerable popularity worldwide, as more number of customers are inclined toward installing customized, interactive, and cutting-edge entertainment systems in their vehicles. The dwindling prices of automotive entertainment components is a major factor expected to propel the demand for automotive speakers during the assessment period.

Consumer trends continue to evolve at a rapid pace due to which, market players are compelled to innovate and introduce products in line with the evolving market and consumer trends. The growing demand for music-inspired luxury cars and 3D car sound systems is another influential factor that is projected to shape the growth of the global automotive speaker market in the upcoming decade.

Increase in awareness among consumers and rise in per capita income have driven consumer preference toward comfort features and vehicle safety. Growing incorporation of artificial intelligence in vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for automotive speakers. Increased integration of smartphones with sound systems through Bluetooth connectivity is anticipated to propel the automotive speaker market. Such sound systems help make phone calls and also change music while driving. Rise in use of voice assistance, including Alexa, Google assistant, and Siri to control through voice commands, is expected to boost the automotive speaker market across the globe. The introduction to autonomous vehicles and growing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles are further driving the automotive speaker market across the globe.

This research report encompasses precise assessment of the market with the help of comprehensive qualitative insights and supportable prognoses regarding market size, consumption and production. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. It does so by means of comprehensive qualitative insights, historical statistics, and verifiable predictions about market revenue and sales.

The rapidly budding threat owed to the eruption of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries across the globe. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, COVID-19 is about to affect the global economy in different ways such as by directly upsetting production and demand, by generating supply chain disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Therefore, this report covers COVID-19 outbreak impact analysis on the Automotive Speaker market under the research study. The market estimates offered in the report are the outcome of in-depth extensive secondary research, primary interviews and in-house professional assessments. These market evaluations have been measured by reviewing the impact of numerous social, political and economic factors coupled with recent market dynamics affecting the Automotive Speaker market growth.

The global Automotive Speaker market is characterized by the presence of numerous small as well as medium scale companies. These players are largely focused towards forward integration via raw material production, product manufacturing, and distribution across various industry verticals. The report recognizes numerous crucial manufacturers of the market. This research study aids to comprehend the strategies and associations that companies are converging to survive in this competitive marketplace. This report assists in understanding footprints of the manufacturers with the help of their global revenue, production, capacity and average selling price analysis for period 2016-2027.

Major manufacturers analysed under this study comprises:

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Bose Corporation

Harman International

Pioneer Corporation

Altec Lansing

SK Telecom

Sony

Lear Corporation

Metra Electronics

Sanyo

Dynaudio

Boston Audio

This report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region. This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, market share and growth trend for different products such as:

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive speaker market due to rise in production of passenger vehicles across the globe. Technological development in passenger vehicles to enhance safety features with audio systems is likely to propel the automotive speaker market. Rise in demand for passenger vehicles from ride hailing services, which offer entertainment services, is likely to fuel the automotive speaker market.

Based on position, the dashboard segment held a major share of the global automotive speaker market. Major vehicle manufacturers prefer the dashboard installed speakers due to an increase in use of voice assistance in vehicles. Speakers in dashboard are easy to install and provide compact space. This is likely to boost the global automotive speaker market.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this research study analyses market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level for period 2016 to 2027 and covers following region in its scope:

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 U.K.

 Italy

 France

 Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 Southeast Asia

 Rest of APAC

• Central & South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Rest of MEA

