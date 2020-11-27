“

The report titled Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rig and Oilfield Mats report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rig and Oilfield Mats report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Newpark Resources Inc, Signature Systems, Horizon North Logistics Inc., Lister Industries, FD Petrol, Puyang Eurasian Chemical, Quality Mat Company, PortaFloor, MaXXiMaT, Canadian Mat Systems, Canada Rig Mats Ltd., Buff Lumber, TerraPro, Acre Rig Mats, Rig Mats of America, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Composite Mats

Wood & Metal Mats



Market Segmentation by Application: Temporary Roadways

Working Platforms



The Rig and Oilfield Mats Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rig and Oilfield Mats industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Overview

1.1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Product Overview

1.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Composite Mats

1.2.2 Wood & Metal Mats

1.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rig and Oilfield Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rig and Oilfield Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rig and Oilfield Mats as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rig and Oilfield Mats Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rig and Oilfield Mats Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats by Application

4.1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Segment by Application

4.1.1 Temporary Roadways

4.1.2 Working Platforms

4.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats by Application

5 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rig and Oilfield Mats Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rig and Oilfield Mats Business

10.1 Newpark Resources Inc

10.1.1 Newpark Resources Inc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Newpark Resources Inc Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Newpark Resources Inc Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Newpark Resources Inc Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.1.5 Newpark Resources Inc Recent Developments

10.2 Signature Systems

10.2.1 Signature Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Signature Systems Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Signature Systems Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Newpark Resources Inc Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.2.5 Signature Systems Recent Developments

10.3 Horizon North Logistics Inc.

10.3.1 Horizon North Logistics Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Horizon North Logistics Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Horizon North Logistics Inc. Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Horizon North Logistics Inc. Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.3.5 Horizon North Logistics Inc. Recent Developments

10.4 Lister Industries

10.4.1 Lister Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lister Industries Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Lister Industries Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lister Industries Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.4.5 Lister Industries Recent Developments

10.5 FD Petrol

10.5.1 FD Petrol Corporation Information

10.5.2 FD Petrol Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 FD Petrol Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 FD Petrol Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.5.5 FD Petrol Recent Developments

10.6 Puyang Eurasian Chemical

10.6.1 Puyang Eurasian Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Puyang Eurasian Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Puyang Eurasian Chemical Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Puyang Eurasian Chemical Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.6.5 Puyang Eurasian Chemical Recent Developments

10.7 Quality Mat Company

10.7.1 Quality Mat Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Quality Mat Company Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Quality Mat Company Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Quality Mat Company Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.7.5 Quality Mat Company Recent Developments

10.8 PortaFloor

10.8.1 PortaFloor Corporation Information

10.8.2 PortaFloor Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 PortaFloor Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 PortaFloor Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.8.5 PortaFloor Recent Developments

10.9 MaXXiMaT

10.9.1 MaXXiMaT Corporation Information

10.9.2 MaXXiMaT Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 MaXXiMaT Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MaXXiMaT Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.9.5 MaXXiMaT Recent Developments

10.10 Canadian Mat Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Canadian Mat Systems Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Canadian Mat Systems Recent Developments

10.11 Canada Rig Mats Ltd.

10.11.1 Canada Rig Mats Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Canada Rig Mats Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Canada Rig Mats Ltd. Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Canada Rig Mats Ltd. Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.11.5 Canada Rig Mats Ltd. Recent Developments

10.12 Buff Lumber

10.12.1 Buff Lumber Corporation Information

10.12.2 Buff Lumber Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Buff Lumber Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Buff Lumber Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.12.5 Buff Lumber Recent Developments

10.13 TerraPro

10.13.1 TerraPro Corporation Information

10.13.2 TerraPro Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 TerraPro Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 TerraPro Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.13.5 TerraPro Recent Developments

10.14 Acre Rig Mats

10.14.1 Acre Rig Mats Corporation Information

10.14.2 Acre Rig Mats Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Acre Rig Mats Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Acre Rig Mats Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.14.5 Acre Rig Mats Recent Developments

10.15 Rig Mats of America, Inc.

10.15.1 Rig Mats of America, Inc. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Rig Mats of America, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Rig Mats of America, Inc. Rig and Oilfield Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Rig Mats of America, Inc. Rig and Oilfield Mats Products Offered

10.15.5 Rig Mats of America, Inc. Recent Developments

11 Rig and Oilfield Mats Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rig and Oilfield Mats Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Industry Trends

11.4.2 Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Drivers

11.4.3 Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

