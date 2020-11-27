“

The report titled Global Modular Homes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modular Homes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modular Homes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modular Homes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modular Homes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modular Homes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1640692/global-modular-homes-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Homes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Homes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Homes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Homes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Homes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Homes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bouygues Construction, Lendlease Corporation, Laing O’rourke, Seikisui House, Clayton Homes, Champion, Modular Space Corporation, Daiwa House, Cavco Industries, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Red Sea Housing, Redman Homes, Fleetwood Australia, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Horizon North Logistics, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, KEE Katerra, Pleasant Valley Homes, Alta-Fab Structures, Art’s Way Manufacturing, NRB Inc., Wernick Group, Westchester Modular Homes, Modscape, Pratt Construction Incorporated, Koma Modular, New Era Homes, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Hickory Group, Lebanon Valley Homes

Market Segmentation by Product: Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Cabin/Chalet



Market Segmentation by Application: 999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor



The Modular Homes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modular Homes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modular Homes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modular Homes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modular Homes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modular Homes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modular Homes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modular Homes market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1640692/global-modular-homes-market

Table of Contents:

1 Modular Homes Market Overview

1.1 Modular Homes Product Overview

1.2 Modular Homes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ranch

1.2.2 Cape Cod

1.2.3 Two-story homes

1.2.4 Cabin/Chalet

1.3 Global Modular Homes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Modular Homes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Modular Homes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Modular Homes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Modular Homes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Modular Homes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modular Homes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Modular Homes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Modular Homes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modular Homes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Modular Homes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modular Homes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Modular Homes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Modular Homes by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Modular Homes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Modular Homes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Modular Homes by Application

4.1 Modular Homes Segment by Application

4.1.1 999 sq ft Floor

4.1.2 1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

4.1.3 1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

4.1.4 2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

4.1.5 More than 2500 sq ft Floor

4.2 Global Modular Homes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Modular Homes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Modular Homes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Modular Homes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Modular Homes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Modular Homes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Modular Homes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes by Application

5 North America Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modular Homes Business

10.1 Bouygues Construction

10.1.1 Bouygues Construction Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bouygues Construction Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Bouygues Construction Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bouygues Construction Modular Homes Products Offered

10.1.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Developments

10.2 Lendlease Corporation

10.2.1 Lendlease Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lendlease Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Lendlease Corporation Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bouygues Construction Modular Homes Products Offered

10.2.5 Lendlease Corporation Recent Developments

10.3 Laing O’rourke

10.3.1 Laing O’rourke Corporation Information

10.3.2 Laing O’rourke Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Laing O’rourke Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Laing O’rourke Modular Homes Products Offered

10.3.5 Laing O’rourke Recent Developments

10.4 Seikisui House

10.4.1 Seikisui House Corporation Information

10.4.2 Seikisui House Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Seikisui House Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Seikisui House Modular Homes Products Offered

10.4.5 Seikisui House Recent Developments

10.5 Clayton Homes

10.5.1 Clayton Homes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Clayton Homes Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Clayton Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Clayton Homes Modular Homes Products Offered

10.5.5 Clayton Homes Recent Developments

10.6 Champion

10.6.1 Champion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Champion Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Champion Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Champion Modular Homes Products Offered

10.6.5 Champion Recent Developments

10.7 Modular Space Corporation

10.7.1 Modular Space Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Modular Space Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Modular Space Corporation Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Modular Space Corporation Modular Homes Products Offered

10.7.5 Modular Space Corporation Recent Developments

10.8 Daiwa House

10.8.1 Daiwa House Corporation Information

10.8.2 Daiwa House Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Daiwa House Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Daiwa House Modular Homes Products Offered

10.8.5 Daiwa House Recent Developments

10.9 Cavco Industries, Inc.

10.9.1 Cavco Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cavco Industries, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Cavco Industries, Inc. Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cavco Industries, Inc. Modular Homes Products Offered

10.9.5 Cavco Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

10.10 Algeco Scotsman

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Modular Homes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Algeco Scotsman Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Algeco Scotsman Recent Developments

10.11 Red Sea Housing

10.11.1 Red Sea Housing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Red Sea Housing Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Red Sea Housing Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Red Sea Housing Modular Homes Products Offered

10.11.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Developments

10.12 Redman Homes

10.12.1 Redman Homes Corporation Information

10.12.2 Redman Homes Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Redman Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Redman Homes Modular Homes Products Offered

10.12.5 Redman Homes Recent Developments

10.13 Fleetwood Australia

10.13.1 Fleetwood Australia Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fleetwood Australia Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Fleetwood Australia Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Fleetwood Australia Modular Homes Products Offered

10.13.5 Fleetwood Australia Recent Developments

10.14 Kwikspace Modular Buildings

10.14.1 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Modular Homes Products Offered

10.14.5 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Recent Developments

10.15 Horizon North Logistics

10.15.1 Horizon North Logistics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Horizon North Logistics Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Horizon North Logistics Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Horizon North Logistics Modular Homes Products Offered

10.15.5 Horizon North Logistics Recent Developments

10.16 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

10.16.1 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Modular Homes Products Offered

10.16.5 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Developments

10.17 KEE Katerra

10.17.1 KEE Katerra Corporation Information

10.17.2 KEE Katerra Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 KEE Katerra Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 KEE Katerra Modular Homes Products Offered

10.17.5 KEE Katerra Recent Developments

10.18 Pleasant Valley Homes

10.18.1 Pleasant Valley Homes Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pleasant Valley Homes Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Pleasant Valley Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Pleasant Valley Homes Modular Homes Products Offered

10.18.5 Pleasant Valley Homes Recent Developments

10.19 Alta-Fab Structures

10.19.1 Alta-Fab Structures Corporation Information

10.19.2 Alta-Fab Structures Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Alta-Fab Structures Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Alta-Fab Structures Modular Homes Products Offered

10.19.5 Alta-Fab Structures Recent Developments

10.20 Art’s Way Manufacturing

10.20.1 Art’s Way Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.20.2 Art’s Way Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Art’s Way Manufacturing Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Art’s Way Manufacturing Modular Homes Products Offered

10.20.5 Art’s Way Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.21 NRB Inc.

10.21.1 NRB Inc. Corporation Information

10.21.2 NRB Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 NRB Inc. Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 NRB Inc. Modular Homes Products Offered

10.21.5 NRB Inc. Recent Developments

10.22 Wernick Group

10.22.1 Wernick Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wernick Group Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Wernick Group Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Wernick Group Modular Homes Products Offered

10.22.5 Wernick Group Recent Developments

10.23 Westchester Modular Homes

10.23.1 Westchester Modular Homes Corporation Information

10.23.2 Westchester Modular Homes Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Westchester Modular Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Westchester Modular Homes Modular Homes Products Offered

10.23.5 Westchester Modular Homes Recent Developments

10.24 Modscape

10.24.1 Modscape Corporation Information

10.24.2 Modscape Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Modscape Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Modscape Modular Homes Products Offered

10.24.5 Modscape Recent Developments

10.25 Pratt Construction Incorporated

10.25.1 Pratt Construction Incorporated Corporation Information

10.25.2 Pratt Construction Incorporated Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Pratt Construction Incorporated Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Pratt Construction Incorporated Modular Homes Products Offered

10.25.5 Pratt Construction Incorporated Recent Developments

10.26 Koma Modular

10.26.1 Koma Modular Corporation Information

10.26.2 Koma Modular Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Koma Modular Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Koma Modular Modular Homes Products Offered

10.26.5 Koma Modular Recent Developments

10.27 New Era Homes

10.27.1 New Era Homes Corporation Information

10.27.2 New Era Homes Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 New Era Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 New Era Homes Modular Homes Products Offered

10.27.5 New Era Homes Recent Developments

10.28 Guerdon Enterprises LLC

10.28.1 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Corporation Information

10.28.2 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Modular Homes Products Offered

10.28.5 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Recent Developments

10.29 Hickory Group

10.29.1 Hickory Group Corporation Information

10.29.2 Hickory Group Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Hickory Group Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Hickory Group Modular Homes Products Offered

10.29.5 Hickory Group Recent Developments

10.30 Lebanon Valley Homes

10.30.1 Lebanon Valley Homes Corporation Information

10.30.2 Lebanon Valley Homes Description, Business Overview

10.30.3 Lebanon Valley Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Lebanon Valley Homes Modular Homes Products Offered

10.30.5 Lebanon Valley Homes Recent Developments

11 Modular Homes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Modular Homes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Modular Homes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Modular Homes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Modular Homes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Modular Homes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”