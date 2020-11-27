“
The report titled Global Modular Homes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modular Homes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modular Homes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modular Homes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modular Homes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modular Homes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Homes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Homes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Homes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Homes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Homes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Homes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Bouygues Construction, Lendlease Corporation, Laing O’rourke, Seikisui House, Clayton Homes, Champion, Modular Space Corporation, Daiwa House, Cavco Industries, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Red Sea Housing, Redman Homes, Fleetwood Australia, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Horizon North Logistics, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, KEE Katerra, Pleasant Valley Homes, Alta-Fab Structures, Art’s Way Manufacturing, NRB Inc., Wernick Group, Westchester Modular Homes, Modscape, Pratt Construction Incorporated, Koma Modular, New Era Homes, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Hickory Group, Lebanon Valley Homes
Market Segmentation by Product: Ranch
Cape Cod
Two-story homes
Cabin/Chalet
Market Segmentation by Application: 999 sq ft Floor
1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
More than 2500 sq ft Floor
The Modular Homes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modular Homes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modular Homes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Modular Homes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modular Homes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Modular Homes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Modular Homes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modular Homes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Modular Homes Market Overview
1.1 Modular Homes Product Overview
1.2 Modular Homes Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ranch
1.2.2 Cape Cod
1.2.3 Two-story homes
1.2.4 Cabin/Chalet
1.3 Global Modular Homes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Modular Homes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Modular Homes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Modular Homes Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Modular Homes Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Modular Homes Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modular Homes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Modular Homes Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Modular Homes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modular Homes Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Modular Homes as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modular Homes Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Modular Homes Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Modular Homes by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Modular Homes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Modular Homes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Modular Homes by Application
4.1 Modular Homes Segment by Application
4.1.1 999 sq ft Floor
4.1.2 1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
4.1.3 1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
4.1.4 2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
4.1.5 More than 2500 sq ft Floor
4.2 Global Modular Homes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Modular Homes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Modular Homes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Modular Homes Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Modular Homes by Application
4.5.2 Europe Modular Homes by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Modular Homes by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes by Application
5 North America Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Homes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modular Homes Business
10.1 Bouygues Construction
10.1.1 Bouygues Construction Corporation Information
10.1.2 Bouygues Construction Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Bouygues Construction Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Bouygues Construction Modular Homes Products Offered
10.1.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Developments
10.2 Lendlease Corporation
10.2.1 Lendlease Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lendlease Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Lendlease Corporation Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Bouygues Construction Modular Homes Products Offered
10.2.5 Lendlease Corporation Recent Developments
10.3 Laing O’rourke
10.3.1 Laing O’rourke Corporation Information
10.3.2 Laing O’rourke Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Laing O’rourke Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Laing O’rourke Modular Homes Products Offered
10.3.5 Laing O’rourke Recent Developments
10.4 Seikisui House
10.4.1 Seikisui House Corporation Information
10.4.2 Seikisui House Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Seikisui House Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Seikisui House Modular Homes Products Offered
10.4.5 Seikisui House Recent Developments
10.5 Clayton Homes
10.5.1 Clayton Homes Corporation Information
10.5.2 Clayton Homes Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Clayton Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Clayton Homes Modular Homes Products Offered
10.5.5 Clayton Homes Recent Developments
10.6 Champion
10.6.1 Champion Corporation Information
10.6.2 Champion Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Champion Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Champion Modular Homes Products Offered
10.6.5 Champion Recent Developments
10.7 Modular Space Corporation
10.7.1 Modular Space Corporation Corporation Information
10.7.2 Modular Space Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Modular Space Corporation Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Modular Space Corporation Modular Homes Products Offered
10.7.5 Modular Space Corporation Recent Developments
10.8 Daiwa House
10.8.1 Daiwa House Corporation Information
10.8.2 Daiwa House Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Daiwa House Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Daiwa House Modular Homes Products Offered
10.8.5 Daiwa House Recent Developments
10.9 Cavco Industries, Inc.
10.9.1 Cavco Industries, Inc. Corporation Information
10.9.2 Cavco Industries, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Cavco Industries, Inc. Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Cavco Industries, Inc. Modular Homes Products Offered
10.9.5 Cavco Industries, Inc. Recent Developments
10.10 Algeco Scotsman
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Modular Homes Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Algeco Scotsman Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Algeco Scotsman Recent Developments
10.11 Red Sea Housing
10.11.1 Red Sea Housing Corporation Information
10.11.2 Red Sea Housing Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Red Sea Housing Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Red Sea Housing Modular Homes Products Offered
10.11.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Developments
10.12 Redman Homes
10.12.1 Redman Homes Corporation Information
10.12.2 Redman Homes Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Redman Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Redman Homes Modular Homes Products Offered
10.12.5 Redman Homes Recent Developments
10.13 Fleetwood Australia
10.13.1 Fleetwood Australia Corporation Information
10.13.2 Fleetwood Australia Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Fleetwood Australia Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Fleetwood Australia Modular Homes Products Offered
10.13.5 Fleetwood Australia Recent Developments
10.14 Kwikspace Modular Buildings
10.14.1 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Modular Homes Products Offered
10.14.5 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Recent Developments
10.15 Horizon North Logistics
10.15.1 Horizon North Logistics Corporation Information
10.15.2 Horizon North Logistics Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Horizon North Logistics Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Horizon North Logistics Modular Homes Products Offered
10.15.5 Horizon North Logistics Recent Developments
10.16 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
10.16.1 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Modular Homes Products Offered
10.16.5 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Developments
10.17 KEE Katerra
10.17.1 KEE Katerra Corporation Information
10.17.2 KEE Katerra Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 KEE Katerra Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 KEE Katerra Modular Homes Products Offered
10.17.5 KEE Katerra Recent Developments
10.18 Pleasant Valley Homes
10.18.1 Pleasant Valley Homes Corporation Information
10.18.2 Pleasant Valley Homes Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Pleasant Valley Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Pleasant Valley Homes Modular Homes Products Offered
10.18.5 Pleasant Valley Homes Recent Developments
10.19 Alta-Fab Structures
10.19.1 Alta-Fab Structures Corporation Information
10.19.2 Alta-Fab Structures Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Alta-Fab Structures Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Alta-Fab Structures Modular Homes Products Offered
10.19.5 Alta-Fab Structures Recent Developments
10.20 Art’s Way Manufacturing
10.20.1 Art’s Way Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.20.2 Art’s Way Manufacturing Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Art’s Way Manufacturing Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Art’s Way Manufacturing Modular Homes Products Offered
10.20.5 Art’s Way Manufacturing Recent Developments
10.21 NRB Inc.
10.21.1 NRB Inc. Corporation Information
10.21.2 NRB Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 NRB Inc. Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 NRB Inc. Modular Homes Products Offered
10.21.5 NRB Inc. Recent Developments
10.22 Wernick Group
10.22.1 Wernick Group Corporation Information
10.22.2 Wernick Group Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 Wernick Group Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Wernick Group Modular Homes Products Offered
10.22.5 Wernick Group Recent Developments
10.23 Westchester Modular Homes
10.23.1 Westchester Modular Homes Corporation Information
10.23.2 Westchester Modular Homes Description, Business Overview
10.23.3 Westchester Modular Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Westchester Modular Homes Modular Homes Products Offered
10.23.5 Westchester Modular Homes Recent Developments
10.24 Modscape
10.24.1 Modscape Corporation Information
10.24.2 Modscape Description, Business Overview
10.24.3 Modscape Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Modscape Modular Homes Products Offered
10.24.5 Modscape Recent Developments
10.25 Pratt Construction Incorporated
10.25.1 Pratt Construction Incorporated Corporation Information
10.25.2 Pratt Construction Incorporated Description, Business Overview
10.25.3 Pratt Construction Incorporated Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Pratt Construction Incorporated Modular Homes Products Offered
10.25.5 Pratt Construction Incorporated Recent Developments
10.26 Koma Modular
10.26.1 Koma Modular Corporation Information
10.26.2 Koma Modular Description, Business Overview
10.26.3 Koma Modular Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Koma Modular Modular Homes Products Offered
10.26.5 Koma Modular Recent Developments
10.27 New Era Homes
10.27.1 New Era Homes Corporation Information
10.27.2 New Era Homes Description, Business Overview
10.27.3 New Era Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 New Era Homes Modular Homes Products Offered
10.27.5 New Era Homes Recent Developments
10.28 Guerdon Enterprises LLC
10.28.1 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Corporation Information
10.28.2 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Description, Business Overview
10.28.3 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.28.4 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Modular Homes Products Offered
10.28.5 Guerdon Enterprises LLC Recent Developments
10.29 Hickory Group
10.29.1 Hickory Group Corporation Information
10.29.2 Hickory Group Description, Business Overview
10.29.3 Hickory Group Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.29.4 Hickory Group Modular Homes Products Offered
10.29.5 Hickory Group Recent Developments
10.30 Lebanon Valley Homes
10.30.1 Lebanon Valley Homes Corporation Information
10.30.2 Lebanon Valley Homes Description, Business Overview
10.30.3 Lebanon Valley Homes Modular Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.30.4 Lebanon Valley Homes Modular Homes Products Offered
10.30.5 Lebanon Valley Homes Recent Developments
11 Modular Homes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Modular Homes Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Modular Homes Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Modular Homes Industry Trends
11.4.2 Modular Homes Market Drivers
11.4.3 Modular Homes Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
