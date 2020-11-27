“

The report titled Global Air Chain Hoists Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Chain Hoists market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Chain Hoists market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Chain Hoists market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Chain Hoists market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Chain Hoists report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Chain Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Chain Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Chain Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Chain Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Chain Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Chain Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Columbus McKinnon, KITO, JD Neuhaus, Ingersoll Rand, Toku, Atlas Copco, KHC, Endo-kogyo, Chengday, Shanghai yiying, Shanyan, PLANETA Hebetechnik, Changzhou Meiseng

Market Segmentation by Product: Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

General Industry

Construction

Mining & Excavating Operation

Others



The Air Chain Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Chain Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Chain Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Chain Hoists market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Chain Hoists industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Chain Hoists market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Chain Hoists market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Chain Hoists market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air Chain Hoists Market Overview

1.1 Air Chain Hoists Product Overview

1.2 Air Chain Hoists Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Light Duty

1.2.2 Medium Duty

1.2.3 Heavy Duty

1.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Air Chain Hoists Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Air Chain Hoists Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Air Chain Hoists Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air Chain Hoists Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air Chain Hoists Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Air Chain Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air Chain Hoists Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air Chain Hoists Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Chain Hoists Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Chain Hoists Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Air Chain Hoists as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Chain Hoists Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air Chain Hoists Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Air Chain Hoists by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Air Chain Hoists by Application

4.1 Air Chain Hoists Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 General Industry

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Mining & Excavating Operation

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Air Chain Hoists Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Air Chain Hoists Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Air Chain Hoists Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Air Chain Hoists by Application

4.5.2 Europe Air Chain Hoists by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Air Chain Hoists by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists by Application

5 North America Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Chain Hoists Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Chain Hoists Business

10.1 Columbus McKinnon

10.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.1.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Developments

10.2 KITO

10.2.1 KITO Corporation Information

10.2.2 KITO Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 KITO Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Columbus McKinnon Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.2.5 KITO Recent Developments

10.3 JD Neuhaus

10.3.1 JD Neuhaus Corporation Information

10.3.2 JD Neuhaus Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 JD Neuhaus Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 JD Neuhaus Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.3.5 JD Neuhaus Recent Developments

10.4 Ingersoll Rand

10.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments

10.5 Toku

10.5.1 Toku Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toku Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Toku Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toku Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.5.5 Toku Recent Developments

10.6 Atlas Copco

10.6.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Atlas Copco Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Atlas Copco Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Atlas Copco Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.6.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

10.7 KHC

10.7.1 KHC Corporation Information

10.7.2 KHC Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 KHC Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 KHC Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.7.5 KHC Recent Developments

10.8 Endo-kogyo

10.8.1 Endo-kogyo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Endo-kogyo Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Endo-kogyo Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Endo-kogyo Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.8.5 Endo-kogyo Recent Developments

10.9 Chengday

10.9.1 Chengday Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chengday Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Chengday Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chengday Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.9.5 Chengday Recent Developments

10.10 Shanghai yiying

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Air Chain Hoists Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shanghai yiying Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shanghai yiying Recent Developments

10.11 Shanyan

10.11.1 Shanyan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanyan Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Shanyan Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shanyan Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanyan Recent Developments

10.12 PLANETA Hebetechnik

10.12.1 PLANETA Hebetechnik Corporation Information

10.12.2 PLANETA Hebetechnik Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 PLANETA Hebetechnik Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 PLANETA Hebetechnik Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.12.5 PLANETA Hebetechnik Recent Developments

10.13 Changzhou Meiseng

10.13.1 Changzhou Meiseng Corporation Information

10.13.2 Changzhou Meiseng Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Changzhou Meiseng Air Chain Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Changzhou Meiseng Air Chain Hoists Products Offered

10.13.5 Changzhou Meiseng Recent Developments

11 Air Chain Hoists Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air Chain Hoists Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air Chain Hoists Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Air Chain Hoists Industry Trends

11.4.2 Air Chain Hoists Market Drivers

11.4.3 Air Chain Hoists Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

